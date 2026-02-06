Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
09-Feb
HgCapital Trust
Full Year Trading Update
Plus500
Full Year Results
10-Feb
AstraZeneca*
Full Year Results
Barclays*
Full Year Results
Bellway
Trading Update
BP*
Full Year Results
Coca-Cola*
Q4 Results
Coca-Cola HBC
Q4 Results
Dunelm
Half Year Results
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
TUI*
Q1 Results
11-Feb
Barratt Redrow*
Half Year Results
Renishaw
Half Year Results
Shopify*
Q4 Results
12-Feb
Ashmore Group
Half Year Results
British American Tobacco*
Full Year Results
RELX*
Full Year Results
Schroders
Full Year Results
Unilever*
Full Year Results
13-Feb
Cameco*
Q4 Results
NatWest*
Full Year Results
AstraZeneca on track to meet 2025 numbers, assurance needed on future targets
AstraZeneca headed into its final quarter with strong momentum, and while there was no upgrade following third-quarter results, we continue to see potential for results to land a little stronger than expected. The market forecasts to beat are for growth of 8.4% in revenue to $58.6bn, and 7.7% in operating profit to $18.3bn, although there can be no guarantees.
When the company’s shares were admitted to trading on the New York Stock Exchange this week, Astra reiterated its confidence in reaching its 2030 revenue target of $80bn. 2025 saw strong clinical progress on drugs whose peak annual revenue potential collectively exceeded $10bn. But analysts look like they still need some convincing that the 2030 target is achievable. Guidance for 2026 and beyond will be the key metrics to monitor.
Barratt Redrow hoping to build towards full-year guidance
Barratt Redrow’s had a decent start to its financial year, with total completions up 7.9% to 3,665 new homes between July and October. Sales rates have only dipped slightly over the period, despite rising uncertainty ahead of the UK Budget back in November. With that hurdle now out of the way, we’re eager to hear whether demand has shown any signs of picking back up when the group releases its half-year results next week.
Affordability issues remain top of the agenda for buyers in 2026. With Barratt’s diverse mix of geographical reach and price points, there’s something for everyone. The group’s hoping to build between 17,200-17,800 new homes this year, up 5.6% at the midpoint. Alongside cost-savings from the integration of Redrow into its business, that’s underpinning expectations for full-year pre-tax profit growth of 17.2% to £572mn. But sales and profits could come under pressure if affordability issues show signs of weighing on demand next week, especially for some of its higher-priced homes.
Unilever’s sales growth outlook will be in focus following its Ice-Cream demerger
Unilever’s recent performance has been better than expected, with all business units in growth territory in the third quarter. Next week’s full-year results will mark the first update since the demerger of its ice cream business. Due to this spin-off, markets are forecasting total sales to fall by around 11% to €54.2bn. A mammoth streamlining of the business is underway though, with the group hoping to have delivered around €650mn of cost savings over 2025. As a result, operating profits are expected to fall at a slower pace of around 7% to €10.4bn.
More important will be the outlook for 2026, and how that compares to the medium-term underlying sales growth target of 4-6%. Hitting this level will require its current high levels of advertising spending to drive an uplift in brand awareness and market share. We’re cautiously optimistic that 2026 sales growth will come in at the lower end of this target range, before ramping up slowly in the following years.
