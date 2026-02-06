Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 9th February 2026.
Published Feb 6, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Feb

HgCapital Trust

Full Year Trading Update

Plus500

Full Year Results

10-Feb

AstraZeneca*

Full Year Results

Barclays*

Full Year Results

Bellway

Trading Update

BP*

Full Year Results

Coca-Cola*

Q4 Results

Coca-Cola HBC

Q4 Results

Dunelm

Half Year Results

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

TUI*

Q1 Results

11-Feb

Barratt Redrow*

Half Year Results

Renishaw

Half Year Results

Shopify*

Q4 Results

12-Feb

Ashmore Group

Half Year Results

British American Tobacco*

Full Year Results

RELX*

Full Year Results

Schroders

Full Year Results

Unilever*

Full Year Results

13-Feb

Cameco*

Q4 Results

NatWest*

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

AstraZeneca on track to meet 2025 numbers, assurance needed on future targets

AstraZeneca headed into its final quarter with strong momentum, and while there was no upgrade following third-quarter results, we continue to see potential for results to land a little stronger than expected. The market forecasts to beat are for growth of 8.4% in revenue to $58.6bn, and 7.7% in operating profit to $18.3bn, although there can be no guarantees.

When the company’s shares were admitted to trading on the New York Stock Exchange this week, Astra reiterated its confidence in reaching its 2030 revenue target of $80bn. 2025 saw strong clinical progress on drugs whose peak annual revenue potential collectively exceeded $10bn. But analysts look like they still need some convincing that the 2030 target is achievable. Guidance for 2026 and beyond will be the key metrics to monitor.

Barratt Redrow hoping to build towards full-year guidance

Barratt Redrow’s had a decent start to its financial year, with total completions up 7.9% to 3,665 new homes between July and October. Sales rates have only dipped slightly over the period, despite rising uncertainty ahead of the UK Budget back in November. With that hurdle now out of the way, we’re eager to hear whether demand has shown any signs of picking back up when the group releases its half-year results next week.

Affordability issues remain top of the agenda for buyers in 2026. With Barratt’s diverse mix of geographical reach and price points, there’s something for everyone. The group’s hoping to build between 17,200-17,800 new homes this year, up 5.6% at the midpoint. Alongside cost-savings from the integration of Redrow into its business, that’s underpinning expectations for full-year pre-tax profit growth of 17.2% to £572mn. But sales and profits could come under pressure if affordability issues show signs of weighing on demand next week, especially for some of its higher-priced homes.

Unilever’s sales growth outlook will be in focus following its Ice-Cream demerger

Unilever’s recent performance has been better than expected, with all business units in growth territory in the third quarter. Next week’s full-year results will mark the first update since the demerger of its ice cream business. Due to this spin-off, markets are forecasting total sales to fall by around 11% to €54.2bn. A mammoth streamlining of the business is underway though, with the group hoping to have delivered around €650mn of cost savings over 2025. As a result, operating profits are expected to fall at a slower pace of around 7% to €10.4bn.

More important will be the outlook for 2026, and how that compares to the medium-term underlying sales growth target of 4-6%. Hitting this level will require its current high levels of advertising spending to drive an uplift in brand awareness and market share. We’re cautiously optimistic that 2026 sales growth will come in at the lower end of this target range, before ramping up slowly in the following years.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 6th February 2026