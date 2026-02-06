Next week on the stock market

AstraZeneca on track to meet 2025 numbers, assurance needed on future targets

AstraZeneca headed into its final quarter with strong momentum, and while there was no upgrade following third-quarter results, we continue to see potential for results to land a little stronger than expected. The market forecasts to beat are for growth of 8.4% in revenue to $58.6bn, and 7.7% in operating profit to $18.3bn, although there can be no guarantees.

When the company’s shares were admitted to trading on the New York Stock Exchange this week, Astra reiterated its confidence in reaching its 2030 revenue target of $80bn. 2025 saw strong clinical progress on drugs whose peak annual revenue potential collectively exceeded $10bn. But analysts look like they still need some convincing that the 2030 target is achievable. Guidance for 2026 and beyond will be the key metrics to monitor.