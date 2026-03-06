Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
09-Mar
Clarkson Group
Full Year Results
Hg Capital Trust
Full Year Results
10-Mar
Costain Group
Full Year Results
Domino's Pizza
Full Year Results
Persimmon*
Full Year Results
Rotork
Full Year Results
Spirax Group
Full Year Results
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
11-Mar
4imprint Group
Full Year Results
Balfour Beatty
Full Year Results
Bodycote
Full Year Results
Breedon
Full Year Results
Hill & Smith
Full Year Results
Hochshild Mining
Full Year Results
Legal & General*
Full Year Results
Supermarket Income REIT
Half Year Results
12-Mar
Alfa Financial Software Holdings
Full Year Results
Bridgepoint Group
Full Year Results
Computacenter
Full Year Results
Halma
Full Year Trading Statement
Helios Towers
Full Year Results
Informa
Full Year Results
M&G*
Full Year Results
Oakley Capital Investments
Full Year Results
Savills
Full Year Results
Sunbelt Rentals*
Q3 Results
TP ICAP
Full Year Results
Vesuvius
Full Year Results
Volution Group
Half Year Results
13-Mar
Berkeley Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Raspberry Pi Holdings
Full Year Results
Sunbelt Rentals (Ashtead) looks for hard-fought revenue growth
Ashtead has just emerged from a period of change, completing its rebrand to Sunbelt Rentals Group and shifting its primary listing to the US, while retaining a secondary UK listing. Revenue growth has been hard fought in recent quarters, with parts of the construction market remaining sluggish. Still, we’re fairly optimistic that 2026 can look better on the profit front, helped by easier comparatives and a gradual improvement in trading conditions.
Big-ticket projects like data centres and semiconductor fabs remain a key source of support, helping offset weaker demand in local and regional markets. Investors will be keen to hear whether those softer areas are starting to show signs of life, and whether rental pricing still has room to move higher. With the main listing now in the US, the valuation gap versus US peers should be clearer - and if performance keeps pace with those names, that could provide a tailwind if the gap narrows.
Cash returns in focus for Legal & General
Legal & General heads into its full-year results with the investment case firmly anchored around cash returns. The group’s dividend remains well supported, and the completion of the US insurance sale has further strengthened the capital position. With management having already flagged a sizeable buyback linked to the transaction, investors are likely to focus on how quickly excess capital is returned, with the potential for £1.2bn to be announced at next week's full year results – though not guaranteed.
We expect to hear that bulk annuity volumes have come in ahead of guidance, reflecting strong demand from well-funded pension schemes and reinforcing L&G’s position as a leading player in the market. While a new strategic plan is still some way off, shareholders will be listening closely for early signals on simplification. Any indication that management is serious about reducing complexity and sharpening the group’s narrative could help underpin confidence.
Persimmon looking to build on last year’s progress
There shouldn’t be too many surprises in Persimmon’s full-year results next week, given the group’s trading update back in January. Net private sales rates were in line with the prior year, despite a softening market ahead of the UK Budget back in November. But average selling prices were trending higher, up 4% to around £278,000. That’s expected to push full-year underlying pre-tax profits to the top end of market expectations, pointing to growth of around 10% to £436mn.
With interest rates forecast to only trend slightly lower this year, much of the focus next week will be on the outlook for demand in the rest of 2026. Build cost inflation is likely to remain in the low single digits, supported by the group’s in-house materials businesses, which provide it with cheaper and quicker access to key building products. Alongside a growing order book, we’re keen to hear if there’s been any change to the group’s 2026 guidance for underlying pre-tax profits, which currently sits at between £461-487mn.
