Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 9 March 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Published Mar 6, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Mar

Clarkson Group

Full Year Results

Hg Capital Trust

Full Year Results

10-Mar

Costain Group

Full Year Results

Domino's Pizza

Full Year Results

Persimmon*

Full Year Results

Rotork

Full Year Results

Spirax Group

Full Year Results

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

11-Mar

4imprint Group

Full Year Results

Balfour Beatty

Full Year Results

Bodycote

Full Year Results

Breedon

Full Year Results

Hill & Smith

Full Year Results

Hochshild Mining

Full Year Results

Legal & General*

Full Year Results

Supermarket Income REIT

Half Year Results

12-Mar

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Full Year Results

Bridgepoint Group

Full Year Results

Computacenter

Full Year Results

Halma

Full Year Trading Statement

Helios Towers

Full Year Results

Informa

Full Year Results

M&G*

Full Year Results

Oakley Capital Investments

Full Year Results

Savills

Full Year Results

Sunbelt Rentals*

Q3 Results

TP ICAP

Full Year Results

Vesuvius

Full Year Results

Volution Group

Half Year Results

13-Mar

Berkeley Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Raspberry Pi Holdings

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Sunbelt Rentals (Ashtead) looks for hard-fought revenue growth

Ashtead has just emerged from a period of change, completing its rebrand to Sunbelt Rentals Group and shifting its primary listing to the US, while retaining a secondary UK listing. Revenue growth has been hard fought in recent quarters, with parts of the construction market remaining sluggish. Still, we’re fairly optimistic that 2026 can look better on the profit front, helped by easier comparatives and a gradual improvement in trading conditions.

Big-ticket projects like data centres and semiconductor fabs remain a key source of support, helping offset weaker demand in local and regional markets. Investors will be keen to hear whether those softer areas are starting to show signs of life, and whether rental pricing still has room to move higher. With the main listing now in the US, the valuation gap versus US peers should be clearer - and if performance keeps pace with those names, that could provide a tailwind if the gap narrows.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Cash returns in focus for Legal & General

Legal & General heads into its full-year results with the investment case firmly anchored around cash returns. The group’s dividend remains well supported, and the completion of the US insurance sale has further strengthened the capital position. With management having already flagged a sizeable buyback linked to the transaction, investors are likely to focus on how quickly excess capital is returned, with the potential for £1.2bn to be announced at next week's full year results – though not guaranteed.

We expect to hear that bulk annuity volumes have come in ahead of guidance, reflecting strong demand from well-funded pension schemes and reinforcing L&G’s position as a leading player in the market. While a new strategic plan is still some way off, shareholders will be listening closely for early signals on simplification. Any indication that management is serious about reducing complexity and sharpening the group’s narrative could help underpin confidence.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Persimmon looking to build on last year’s progress

There shouldn’t be too many surprises in Persimmon’s full-year results next week, given the group’s trading update back in January. Net private sales rates were in line with the prior year, despite a softening market ahead of the UK Budget back in November. But average selling prices were trending higher, up 4% to around £278,000. That’s expected to push full-year underlying pre-tax profits to the top end of market expectations, pointing to growth of around 10% to £436mn.

With interest rates forecast to only trend slightly lower this year, much of the focus next week will be on the outlook for demand in the rest of 2026. Build cost inflation is likely to remain in the low single digits, supported by the group’s in-house materials businesses, which provide it with cheaper and quicker access to key building products. Alongside a growing order book, we’re keen to hear if there’s been any change to the group’s 2026 guidance for underlying pre-tax profits, which currently sits at between £461-487mn.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 6th March 2026