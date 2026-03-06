Next week on the stock market

Sunbelt Rentals (Ashtead) looks for hard-fought revenue growth

Ashtead has just emerged from a period of change, completing its rebrand to Sunbelt Rentals Group and shifting its primary listing to the US, while retaining a secondary UK listing. Revenue growth has been hard fought in recent quarters, with parts of the construction market remaining sluggish. Still, we’re fairly optimistic that 2026 can look better on the profit front, helped by easier comparatives and a gradual improvement in trading conditions.

Big-ticket projects like data centres and semiconductor fabs remain a key source of support, helping offset weaker demand in local and regional markets. Investors will be keen to hear whether those softer areas are starting to show signs of life, and whether rental pricing still has room to move higher. With the main listing now in the US, the valuation gap versus US peers should be clearer - and if performance keeps pace with those names, that could provide a tailwind if the gap narrows.