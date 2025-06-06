Next week on the stock market

In this article

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Jun No FTSE 350 Reporters

10-Jun FirstGroup Full Year Results Oxford Instruments Full Year Results Safestore Holdings Half Year Results TSMC Corporate Sales Release

11-Jun Molten Ventures Full Year Results

12-Jun Halma* Full Year Results Crest Nicholson Holdings Half Year Results Tesco* Q1 Trading Statement

13-Jun No FTSE 350 Reporters *Events on which we will be updating investors

Tesco’s first quarter in focus amid competitive pressures

Tesco reported strong full-year sales and profit growth, though its cautious outlook for the new financial year fell short of investor expectations. The softer profit forecast, now between £2.7bn and £3.0bn, reflects concerns over a potential supermarket price war. We're not so sure that's going to materialise, so there could be some positive surprises as the year progresses. And even if it does, Tesco's market-leading position, an expanding Finest range, and Clubcard loyalty scheme should keep customers coming through the doors. In its wholesale arm, Booker posted a 1.8% sales decline last year, weighed down by falling tobacco sales and weakness in the fast-food sector. While Booker remains an important growth channel, its mixed performance could hold back group results, so we'll be watching closely for any signs of improvement.

Halma full year results eye margin gains to push profits up

Halma is set to report its full-year results next week, and it shouldn't carry many surprises. The company last updated in March, reaffirming its full-year revenue guidance of ''good'' organic revenue growth, with analysts expecting revenue to reach £2.2bn. It also signalled an improvement in margins, lifting adjusted profit expectations to just above 21% for the year. A key area of focus will be the Healthcare segment, where investors will be watching closely for signs of recovery following a period of softness last year. Halma's growth strategy continues to revolve around acquisitions. So far this year, it has completed seven deals at a combined cost of £158mn, slightly below last year's total. We will be keen to know how well these acquisitions are being integrated and what the pipeline looks like for the year ahead.

