Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 9 June 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jun 6, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

10-Jun

FirstGroup

Full Year Results

Oxford Instruments

Full Year Results

Safestore Holdings

Half Year Results

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

11-Jun

Molten Ventures

Full Year Results

12-Jun

Halma*

Full Year Results

Crest Nicholson Holdings

Half Year Results

Tesco*

Q1 Trading Statement

13-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Tesco’s first quarter in focus amid competitive pressures

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Tesco reported strong full-year sales and profit growth, though its cautious outlook for the new financial year fell short of investor expectations. The softer profit forecast, now between £2.7bn and £3.0bn, reflects concerns over a potential supermarket price war. We’re not so sure that’s going to materialise, so there could be some positive surprises as the year progresses. And even if it does, Tesco’s market-leading position, an expanding Finest range, and Clubcard loyalty scheme should keep customers coming through the doors.

In its wholesale arm, Booker posted a 1.8% sales decline last year, weighed down by falling tobacco sales and weakness in the fast-food sector. While Booker remains an important growth channel, its mixed performance could hold back group results, so we’ll be watching closely for any signs of improvement.

Halma full year results eye margin gains to push profits up

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Halma is set to report its full-year results next week, and it shouldn’t carry many surprises. The company last updated in March, reaffirming its full-year revenue guidance of ‘’good’’ organic revenue growth, with analysts expecting revenue to reach £2.2bn. It also signalled an improvement in margins, lifting adjusted profit expectations to just above 21% for the year. A key area of focus will be the Healthcare segment, where investors will be watching closely for signs of recovery following a period of softness last year.

Halma’s growth strategy continues to revolve around acquisitions. So far this year, it has completed seven deals at a combined cost of £158mn, slightly below last year’s total. We will be keen to know how well these acquisitions are being integrated and what the pipeline looks like for the year ahead.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 6th June 2025