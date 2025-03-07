Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 10 March 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Mar 7, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on

Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter

If you find our next week's stock market outlook helpful, sign up to receive in-depth share research and investment insights every Friday.

Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

10-Mar

HgCapital Trust

Full Year Results

TSMC

Monthly Sales Update

11-Mar

Domino's Pizza

Full Year Results

Genuit Group

Full Year Results

Kier Group

Half Year Results

Persimmon*

Full Year Results

Rotork

Full Year Results

Spirax Group

Full Year Results

Supermarket Income REIT

Half Year Results

TP ICAP Group

Full Year Results

12-Mar

4imprint Group

Full Year Results

Balfour Beatty

Full Year Results

Ferrexpo

Full Year Results

Hill & Smith

Full Year Results

Hochschild Mining

Full Year Results

Legal & General*

Full Year Results

13-Mar

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Full Year Results

Bridgepoint

Full Year Results

C&C Group

Full Year Trading Statement

Deliveroo

Full Year Results

Empiric Student Property

Full Year Results

Halma*

Full Year Trading Statement

Helios Towers

Full Year Results

OSB Group

Full Year Results

Savills

Full Year Results

Trainline

Full Year Trading Statement

Volution Group

Half Year Results

14-Mar

Allianz

Full Year Results

Berkeley Group*

Q3 Trading Statement

Bodycote

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Berkeley Group looking to keep full-year profit target on track

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Berkeley Group will be the last major UK housebuilder to give an update on performance in 2025. The general trend among peers is that market forecasts have been too optimistic as limited house price movements, and the return of modest build cost inflation have put pressure on profitability in the sector.

Industry data points toward demand in London remaining broadly stable in the period. Given Berkeley’s focus in the capital and higher-end product, with an average sale price of £600,000, the group offers something different from the other large builders. However, buyer preferences did shift towards slightly cheaper properties in the first half, and we’re keen to see whether that trend continued when the group gives its third-quarter update next week.

Berkeley’s currently guiding for pre-tax profits to fall around 6% to £525mn this year, and we’re cautiously optimistic that this target remains within reach despite ongoing affordability challenges for buyers.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Persimmon shows signs of recovery with positive momentum into 2025

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Since Persimmon already provided a sneak peek into its performance back in January, next week's full-year results are unlikely to bring many surprises. We’ve already heard that sales rates rebounded sharply last year due to increased buyer demand. And better-than-expected completion volumes saw 2024 pre-tax profits guided towards the top end of its £349-390mn target range, marking a return to growth after two years of declines.

Our main focus will be on the outlook for 2025 though, with markets expecting further growth in pre-tax profits to around £380mn. Build cost inflation is on the rise again, but thanks to Persimmon’s in-house materials businesses, this impact should be limited to low single digits. And with Persimmon’s houses typically being priced more than 20% below the national average, we expect to see demand hold up relatively well even if the current affordability pressures persist.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Can Halma keep the positive momentum going?

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Halma’s a steady and well-run business that may not grab headlines but has delivered consistent results. Next week’s trading update will shed light on whether mixed market conditions are having any impact on the relatively positive outlook for the year. There’s no specific guidance for organic revenue growth, but with an 11.5% rise at the half-year mark, investors will be hoping to see the momentum continue. The Healthcare segment is worth keeping an eye on, with early signs of improvement coming through at the half-year mark after a period of softness.

Acquisitions are a key part of the strategy so updates on the integration of those already bought, plus the pipeline of potential new deals, will be key. Halma has a strong history of making attractive bolt-on acquisitions and that’s a trend we expect to continue.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 7th March 2025