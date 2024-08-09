Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
Get key share insights from the week direct to your inbox every Friday.
12-Aug
Barrick Gold*
Q2 Results
Marshalls
Half Year Results
13-Aug
Dowlais*
Half Year Results
Genuit Group
Half Year Results
Just Group
Half Year Results
Syncona
Q1 Trading Statement
14-Aug
Aviva*
Half Year Results
Balfour Beatty
Half Year Results
TUI*
Q3 Results
15-Aug
Admiral*
Half Year Results
Alibaba*
Q1 Results
Empiric Student Property
Half Year Results
OSB Group
Half Year Results
16-Aug
No FTSE 350 Reporters
*Events on which we will be updating investors
Aviva hoping to profit from earlier price increases
Aviva had a strong first quarter across all divisions. Next week’s interim results should see a continued benefit from earlier price rises in home and motor insurance. The results will also enjoy a contribution from recently acquired business. So far, it’s committed more than £1.2bn to acquisition’s this year.
The UK wealth market is another potentially significant growth opportunity for the group. We’d like to hear whether the post half year-end volatility in global markets has impacted flows.
Aviva’s upgraded full-year target is for mid-single digit growth in total dividends. It’s been buying back shares too so dividend per share growth may be a little higher. Keep one eye on the interim pay out, although nothing’s guaranteed.
An Independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc.
Can Dowlais keep full-year guidance on track?
In the four months to the end of April, Dowlais saw its underlying revenue fall 1.9%. This was driven by a 3.3% decline in its Automotive business, where growth in China and its Driveline products was more than offset by the volatility of electric vehicle production volumes. Despite this, underlying operating margins improved in the period, as profitability improved in both the Automotive and Powder Metallurgy businesses.
We’re keen to see if the outlook for demand and revenue has changed in next week’s results. Full-year revenue guidance has already been wound back from £5.5bn (flat on last year) to “slightly below” that level. Performance was always expected to be weighted towards the second half, due to the timing of several new programme launches. But any further weakness in the upcoming first-half results risks leaving too much to do later in the year, opening the door to further potential downgrades.
Will the Crowdstrike IT outage derail TUI’s profit outlook?
TUI delivered a blockbuster second quarter as revenue rose 16% to a record €3.6bn. Performance was buoyed by strong travel demand and stronger performances in the smaller Cruise and Hotels & Resorts businesses.
Looking to next week, markets are expecting third-quarter revenue to rise around 7.5% to €5.7bn. Operating profits are set to rise at a faster pace of around 28% to €217mn, which is slightly ahead of the 25% full-year target. We’re keen to hear if this is still where the goalposts lie, especially after the Crowdstrike IT outage wreaked havoc for airlines and holidaymakers.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.