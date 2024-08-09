Next week on the stock market

Aviva had a strong first quarter across all divisions. Next week’s interim results should see a continued benefit from earlier price rises in home and motor insurance. The results will also enjoy a contribution from recently acquired business. So far, it’s committed more than £1.2bn to acquisition’s this year.

The UK wealth market is another potentially significant growth opportunity for the group. We’d like to hear whether the post half year-end volatility in global markets has impacted flows.

Aviva’s upgraded full-year target is for mid-single digit growth in total dividends. It’s been buying back shares too so dividend per share growth may be a little higher. Keep one eye on the interim pay out, although nothing’s guaranteed.

An Independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc.