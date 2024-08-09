Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 12 August 2024.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Aug 9, 2024

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

12-Aug

Barrick Gold*

Q2 Results

Marshalls

Half Year Results

13-Aug

Dowlais*

Half Year Results

Genuit Group

Half Year Results

Just Group

Half Year Results

Syncona

Q1 Trading Statement

14-Aug

Aviva*

Half Year Results

Balfour Beatty

Half Year Results

TUI*

Q3 Results

15-Aug

Admiral*

Half Year Results

Alibaba*

Q1 Results

Empiric Student Property

Half Year Results

OSB Group

Half Year Results

16-Aug

No FTSE 350 Reporters

Aviva hoping to profit from earlier price increases

Aviva had a strong first quarter across all divisions. Next week’s interim results should see a continued benefit from earlier price rises in home and motor insurance. The results will also enjoy a contribution from recently acquired business. So far, it’s committed more than £1.2bn to acquisition’s this year.

The UK wealth market is another potentially significant growth opportunity for the group. We’d like to hear whether the post half year-end volatility in global markets has impacted flows.

Aviva’s upgraded full-year target is for mid-single digit growth in total dividends. It’s been buying back shares too so dividend per share growth may be a little higher. Keep one eye on the interim pay out, although nothing’s guaranteed.

An Independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc.

Can Dowlais keep full-year guidance on track?

In the four months to the end of April, Dowlais saw its underlying revenue fall 1.9%. This was driven by a 3.3% decline in its Automotive business, where growth in China and its Driveline products was more than offset by the volatility of electric vehicle production volumes. Despite this, underlying operating margins improved in the period, as profitability improved in both the Automotive and Powder Metallurgy businesses.

We’re keen to see if the outlook for demand and revenue has changed in next week’s results. Full-year revenue guidance has already been wound back from £5.5bn (flat on last year) to “slightly below” that level. Performance was always expected to be weighted towards the second half, due to the timing of several new programme launches. But any further weakness in the upcoming first-half results risks leaving too much to do later in the year, opening the door to further potential downgrades.

Will the Crowdstrike IT outage derail TUI’s profit outlook?

TUI delivered a blockbuster second quarter as revenue rose 16% to a record €3.6bn. Performance was buoyed by strong travel demand and stronger performances in the smaller Cruise and Hotels & Resorts businesses.

Looking to next week, markets are expecting third-quarter revenue to rise around 7.5% to €5.7bn. Operating profits are set to rise at a faster pace of around 28% to €217mn, which is slightly ahead of the 25% full-year target. We’re keen to hear if this is still where the goalposts lie, especially after the Crowdstrike IT outage wreaked havoc for airlines and holidaymakers.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

