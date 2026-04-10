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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 13 April 2026.
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Published Apr 10, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

13-Apr

Sirius Real Estate

Full Year Trading Statement

14-Apr

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q1 Operations Update

Imperial Brands*

Trading Statement

Oxford Instruments

Full Year Trading Statement

Pagegroup

Q1 Trading Statement

15-Apr

Antofagasta

Q1 Production Report

ASML*

Q1 Results

Barratt Redrow*

Q3 Trading Statement

Hunting

Q1 Trading Statement

Rank Group

Q3 Trading Statement

16-Apr

Ashmore Group

Q3 AuM Statement

Dunelm Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Netflix*

Q1 Results

Ninety One

Q4 AuM Statement

Rentokil Initial

Q1 Trading Statement

Schroders

Q1 Results

Tesco*

Full Year Results

TSMC*

Q1 Results

17-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Netflix looks to its next steps after withdrawing from the Warner Bros. race

Netflix heads into results with shares having rebounded after withdrawing from the race to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, shifting investor focus back to the organic growth story in 2026. Recent price hikes were largely anticipated and should keep revenue trending towards expectations, with a shot at beating them in the near term. But margin remains a separate question, especially with investment in content set to ramp up again.

Engagement also appears to have stagnated somewhat, raising questions about how much incremental growth recent pricing actions can realistically unlock without reigniting churn. Investors will be keen to hear whether management sees scope for further large-scale acquisition activity on the horizon, or if the focus remains firmly on building out existing content pipelines. We’ll be looking to next week’s first quarter results to offer a steer on how management plans to balance growth ambitions with profitability from here.

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Headwinds mount for housebuilder Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow’s half-year results back in January painted a mixed picture for the housing giant. Revenues raced ahead at double-digit rates, driven by growth in new home completions and average selling prices. But it turns out the group had to use more financial incentives to stimulate this buyer demand, which weighed on margins and caused first-half underlying pre-tax profits to drop 14% to £200mn.

Next week’s third-quarter update is likely to strike a cautious tone, with the conflict in Iran bringing a host of challenges for the housebuilder. Higher oil prices look set to bring inflationary pressures to building materials. On top of that, market forecasts for interest rate cuts have flipped to potential rate hikes this year, which is unhelpful for buyer affordability. As a result, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Barratt’s full-year underlying pre-tax profit outlook wound back from prior guidance of £590mn.

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Can Tesco edge past its full-year profit guidance?

Tesco heads into next week’s full-year results with good momentum, following an uptick in demand since the Christmas period. Easy comparable figures and continued market share gains throughout the year should help flatter performance. As a result, the nation’s largest supermarket is forecast to deliver like-for-like sales growth of over 3%.

Full-year underlying operating profit guidance was nudged to the top end of its £2.9-£3.1bn target range back in January. But given Tesco’s enormous scale, broad product offerings, and cost discipline, we still see this figure as a touch conservative. Looking further ahead, we’re keen to hear how the conflict in Iran is expected to impact the group’s costs and whether there’s been any change in recent customer spending habits.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 10th April 2026