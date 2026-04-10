Next week on the stock market

Netflix looks to its next steps after withdrawing from the Warner Bros. race

Netflix heads into results with shares having rebounded after withdrawing from the race to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, shifting investor focus back to the organic growth story in 2026. Recent price hikes were largely anticipated and should keep revenue trending towards expectations, with a shot at beating them in the near term. But margin remains a separate question, especially with investment in content set to ramp up again.

Engagement also appears to have stagnated somewhat, raising questions about how much incremental growth recent pricing actions can realistically unlock without reigniting churn. Investors will be keen to hear whether management sees scope for further large-scale acquisition activity on the horizon, or if the focus remains firmly on building out existing content pipelines. We’ll be looking to next week’s first quarter results to offer a steer on how management plans to balance growth ambitions with profitability from here.