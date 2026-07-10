Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week commencing 13 July 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Published Jul 10, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

13-Jul

Grafton

Q2 Trading Statement

ME Group International

Half Year Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Half Year Trading Statement

Pagegroup

Q2 Trading Statement

14-Jul

Ashmore Group

Q4 Assets Under Management Statement

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q2 Operations Update

Hunting

Q2 Trading Statement

IntegraFin

Q3 Trading Statement

Rio Tinto

Q2 Operations Update

Watches of Switzerland Group

Full Year Results

15-Jul

Antofagasta

Q2 Production Report

ASML*

Q2 Results

Barratt Redrow*

Full Year Trading Statement

BHP

Q4 Operations Update

Galliford Try

Trading Statement

ICG

Q1 Trading Statement

16-Jul

Diploma

Q3 Trading Statement

Dunelm

Q4 Trading Statement

Experian

Q1 Trading Statement

Frasers

Full Year Results

Funding Circle

Half Year Trading Statement

Intuitive Surgical*

Q2 Results

Netflix*

Q2 Results

Ocado*

Half Year Results

Premier Foods

Q1 Trading Statement

QinetiQ

Q1 Trading Statement

SSE*

Q1 Trading Statement

TSMC*

Q2 Results

Trustpilot

Half Year Trading Statement

17-Jul

Bridgepoint

Half Year Results

Burberry

Q1 Results

Ninety One

Q1 Assets Under Management Statement

United Utilities*

Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Will Intuitive Surgical put another guidance upgrade on the operating table?

Intuitive Surgical entered the second quarter carrying strong momentum, with a first-quarter beat and upgraded full-year guidance. Forecasts for the period to be reported haven’t moved much, and we think there’s scope for Intuitive to extend its beat streak. There can be no guarantee. Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 16% to $2.8bn in the second quarter, although operating profit is forecast to have risen at a slightly slower pace of 14% to $1.1bn.

Investor sentiment so far this year has been weak, likely weighed down by expected slowing of profit growth but also cautious full-year guidance. The first-quarter upgrade to full-year da Vinci procedure growth guidance, now 13.5%-15.5%, looked on the light side with total procedure growth 17% in the quarter, and another strong update could give management room to raise guidance again.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Barratt Redrow hoping demand holds up despite macroeconomic challenges

Barratt Redrow delivered a robust third-quarter update back in April. Reservation rates were trending higher, and the order book was being boosted by a growing number of completions and higher average selling prices. That gave the group confidence to reiterate its guidance, with new home completions set to land in the 17,200-17,800 range when it delivers its full-year trading update next week. As a result, markets are expecting underlying pre-tax profits to come in at around £541mn, up 11% on the prior year.

Much more important will be the outlook for the new year though. The US-Iran conflict has raised expectations that UK interest rates could trend higher over the coming year. That’s a negative for the industry as it weighs on buyer affordability, and Barratt’s valuation has come under pressure since the beginning of the conflict. We’ll be looking to see how well recent demand’s been holding up, and for any early signs that increased build-cost inflation is weighing on the group’s profit outlook.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

SSE looking to charge ahead with its infrastructure build-out

SSE’s full-year results back in May were broadly in line with market expectations. Expanded renewable capacity and higher allowed revenues from the regulator were largely offset by declines in other business units. Meanwhile, underlying operating profits fell 8% to £2.2bn as the prior year’s figures benefitted from a one-off inflation adjustment.

Looking ahead to next week’s first-quarter update, we’re keen to hear whether the group's infrastructure investment is ramping up as expected. Total investment is set to rise by more than 38% to over £5.0bn this year, with most of this spending to be focused on its network business, where revenues are positively linked to the value of its asset base and inflation. As a result, full-year revenue is expected to grow by more than 11% to £11.3bn. Alongside tight cost controls, earnings per share are forecast to grow at a faster pace of 20% to around 184p.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 10th July 2026