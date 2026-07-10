Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
13-Jul
Grafton
Q2 Trading Statement
ME Group International
Half Year Results
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Half Year Trading Statement
Pagegroup
Q2 Trading Statement
14-Jul
Ashmore Group
Q4 Assets Under Management Statement
Atalaya Mining Copper
Q2 Operations Update
Hunting
Q2 Trading Statement
IntegraFin
Q3 Trading Statement
Rio Tinto
Q2 Operations Update
Watches of Switzerland Group
Full Year Results
15-Jul
Antofagasta
Q2 Production Report
ASML*
Q2 Results
Barratt Redrow*
Full Year Trading Statement
BHP
Q4 Operations Update
Galliford Try
Trading Statement
ICG
Q1 Trading Statement
16-Jul
Diploma
Q3 Trading Statement
Dunelm
Q4 Trading Statement
Experian
Q1 Trading Statement
Frasers
Full Year Results
Funding Circle
Half Year Trading Statement
Intuitive Surgical*
Q2 Results
Netflix*
Q2 Results
Ocado*
Half Year Results
Premier Foods
Q1 Trading Statement
QinetiQ
Q1 Trading Statement
SSE*
Q1 Trading Statement
TSMC*
Q2 Results
Trustpilot
Half Year Trading Statement
17-Jul
Bridgepoint
Half Year Results
Burberry
Q1 Results
Ninety One
Q1 Assets Under Management Statement
United Utilities*
Q1 Trading Statement
Will Intuitive Surgical put another guidance upgrade on the operating table?
Intuitive Surgical entered the second quarter carrying strong momentum, with a first-quarter beat and upgraded full-year guidance. Forecasts for the period to be reported haven’t moved much, and we think there’s scope for Intuitive to extend its beat streak. There can be no guarantee. Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 16% to $2.8bn in the second quarter, although operating profit is forecast to have risen at a slightly slower pace of 14% to $1.1bn.
Investor sentiment so far this year has been weak, likely weighed down by expected slowing of profit growth but also cautious full-year guidance. The first-quarter upgrade to full-year da Vinci procedure growth guidance, now 13.5%-15.5%, looked on the light side with total procedure growth 17% in the quarter, and another strong update could give management room to raise guidance again.
Barratt Redrow hoping demand holds up despite macroeconomic challenges
Barratt Redrow delivered a robust third-quarter update back in April. Reservation rates were trending higher, and the order book was being boosted by a growing number of completions and higher average selling prices. That gave the group confidence to reiterate its guidance, with new home completions set to land in the 17,200-17,800 range when it delivers its full-year trading update next week. As a result, markets are expecting underlying pre-tax profits to come in at around £541mn, up 11% on the prior year.
Much more important will be the outlook for the new year though. The US-Iran conflict has raised expectations that UK interest rates could trend higher over the coming year. That’s a negative for the industry as it weighs on buyer affordability, and Barratt’s valuation has come under pressure since the beginning of the conflict. We’ll be looking to see how well recent demand’s been holding up, and for any early signs that increased build-cost inflation is weighing on the group’s profit outlook.
SSE looking to charge ahead with its infrastructure build-out
SSE’s full-year results back in May were broadly in line with market expectations. Expanded renewable capacity and higher allowed revenues from the regulator were largely offset by declines in other business units. Meanwhile, underlying operating profits fell 8% to £2.2bn as the prior year’s figures benefitted from a one-off inflation adjustment.
Looking ahead to next week’s first-quarter update, we’re keen to hear whether the group's infrastructure investment is ramping up as expected. Total investment is set to rise by more than 38% to over £5.0bn this year, with most of this spending to be focused on its network business, where revenues are positively linked to the value of its asset base and inflation. As a result, full-year revenue is expected to grow by more than 11% to £11.3bn. Alongside tight cost controls, earnings per share are forecast to grow at a faster pace of 20% to around 184p.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
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