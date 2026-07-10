Next week on the stock market

Will Intuitive Surgical put another guidance upgrade on the operating table?

Intuitive Surgical entered the second quarter carrying strong momentum, with a first-quarter beat and upgraded full-year guidance. Forecasts for the period to be reported haven’t moved much, and we think there’s scope for Intuitive to extend its beat streak. There can be no guarantee. Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 16% to $2.8bn in the second quarter, although operating profit is forecast to have risen at a slightly slower pace of 14% to $1.1bn.

Investor sentiment so far this year has been weak, likely weighed down by expected slowing of profit growth but also cautious full-year guidance. The first-quarter upgrade to full-year da Vinci procedure growth guidance, now 13.5%-15.5%, looked on the light side with total procedure growth 17% in the quarter, and another strong update could give management room to raise guidance again.