Next week on the stock market

Takeover speculation grabbed headlines back in March, but Currys’ shares took a dip on hearing that both interested parties were backing out of talks.

Currys' performance has been underwhelming in recent times. Consumers are simply struggling to justify discretionary spending on TVs, computers and gadgets. On the plus side record credit adoption in the UK & Ireland has boosted service revenue. Meanwhile the prospect of falling inflation and UK interest rate cuts, gives some hope that these headwinds could subside.

Key to convincing the market that takeover offers had undervalued the business will be a continued recovery in the Nordics. We’ll be keen to hear how performance is shaping up in its second largest territory and what Currys is expecting to deliver in the coming year.