Next week on the stock market

Sainsbury’s put in an impressive showing in the run-up to Christmas. The supermarket managed to scoop up market share thanks to its efforts to sharpen its proposition at both the value and premium end, with its Taste the Difference range recording double-digit growth. In next week’s full-year results, the group expects underlying retail operating profits to grow around 7% to just over £1bn.

Sainsbury's has previously flagged that changes to employers’ National Insurance would add around £140mn of annual costs, and that’s before the impact of hikes to minimum wages. With those changes having just come into effect, we’re keen to hear how management plans to offset their impact on the bottom line. And thanks to its ownership of Argos, Sainsbury’s has more exposure than most of its peers to general merchandise. But sales here haven’t been faring well as customers prioritise the essentials, and we don’t see that trend reversing in the near term.