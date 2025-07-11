Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
14-Jul
Ashmore Group
Q4 Assets Under Management Statement
Brunner Investment Trust
Half Year Results
15-Jul
Atalaya Mining Copper
Q2 Operational Update
Barratt Redrow*
Full Year Trading Statement
B&M European Value Retail
Q1 Trading Statement
Experian*
Q1 Trading Statement
IntegraFin Holdings
Q3 Trading Statement
Rio Tinto
Q2 Operations Review
SSP Group
Q3 Trading Statement
16-Jul
Antofagasta
Q1 Production Report
ASML*
Q2 Results
Intermediate Capital Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Trustpilot Group
Half Year Results
TwentyFour Income Fund
Full Year Results
17-Jul
BHP Group
Q4 Operations Update
Diploma
Q3 Trading Statement
Dunelm Group
Q4 Trading Statement
easyJet*
Q3 Results
Frasers
Full Year Results
Netflix*
Q2 Results
Ocado Group*
Half Year Results
PepsiCo*
Q2 Results
QinetiQ Group
Q1 Trading Statement
TSMC*
Q2 Results
Volvo
Q2 Results
18-Jul
Bridgepoint Group
Half Year Results
Burberry
Q1 Trading Statement
Can Netflix build on recent momentum?
Netflix has been able to demonstrate its qualities as a recession and tariff resilient business, right at a time when those two traits are highly sought after. Add in strong fundamentals plus good execution, and it’s not too surprising to see Netflix flirting with all-time highs as we look ahead to second quarter results next week.
Netflix doesn’t release subscriber growth numbers anymore, so we’ll have to make do with some traditional metrics. Operating margins will be in focus, with improvements in the last quarter expected to repeat next week as 33% has been touted as the target number. Things are expected to dip in the second half as content spend ramps up but there’s scope for full year expectations to move higher if a solid margin number gets printed next week.
Is easyJet on the right flight path to hit profit guidance?
easyJet will be looking to show markets it’s on the right flight path when it releases its third-quarter update next week. Underlying performance has been impressive recently, with all parts of the business contributing positively to topline growth. The package holiday arm is likely to remain the standout performer, and we expect to see it keep growing both revenue and profits at double-digit rates.
easyJet’s doing a great job of growing its fleet while keeping costs under control. But there had been some slight softness on pricing in the second quarter, so we’re keen to hear if that’s picked back up over the third quarter. The market seems fairly confident that this will be the case, and full-year pre-tax profit guidance of £703mn should be well within reach.
Barratt Redrow looks to build on recent momentum
Barratt Redrow’s been ticking along nicely over the last year, despite some hurdles such as stamp duty changes and slow changes to increasing planning approvals. The integration of the Barratt and Redrow businesses has progressed well, and trimming the fat on overlapping operations is expected to bring around £100mn of cost savings. In next week’s full-year trading statement, we’re expecting to hear that the combined group delivered its guidance of building between 16,800-17,200 new homes last year.
Looking further ahead, industry data is largely positive with buyer activity remaining resilient and sales rates up by mid-single digits year-on-year. Profits across the sector are on the rise, and market forecasts point to that growth improving out until at least 2028. We’re keen to hear just how much of an uplift Barratt Redrow is expecting next year, and whether it sees the current weakness in the south of the country continuing for much longer.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.