Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 14 July 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 11, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

14-Jul

Ashmore Group

Q4 Assets Under Management Statement

Brunner Investment Trust

Half Year Results

15-Jul

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q2 Operational Update

Barratt Redrow*

Full Year Trading Statement

B&M European Value Retail

Q1 Trading Statement

Experian*

Q1 Trading Statement

IntegraFin Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

Rio Tinto

Q2 Operations Review

SSP Group

Q3 Trading Statement

16-Jul

Antofagasta

Q1 Production Report

ASML*

Q2 Results

Intermediate Capital Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Trustpilot Group

Half Year Results

TwentyFour Income Fund

Full Year Results

17-Jul

BHP Group

Q4 Operations Update

Diploma

Q3 Trading Statement

Dunelm Group

Q4 Trading Statement

easyJet*

Q3 Results

Frasers

Full Year Results

Netflix*

Q2 Results

Ocado Group*

Half Year Results

PepsiCo*

Q2 Results

QinetiQ Group

Q1 Trading Statement

TSMC*

Q2 Results

Volvo

Q2 Results

18-Jul

Bridgepoint Group

Half Year Results

Burberry

Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can Netflix build on recent momentum?

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Netflix has been able to demonstrate its qualities as a recession and tariff resilient business, right at a time when those two traits are highly sought after. Add in strong fundamentals plus good execution, and it’s not too surprising to see Netflix flirting with all-time highs as we look ahead to second quarter results next week.

Netflix doesn’t release subscriber growth numbers anymore, so we’ll have to make do with some traditional metrics. Operating margins will be in focus, with improvements in the last quarter expected to repeat next week as 33% has been touted as the target number. Things are expected to dip in the second half as content spend ramps up but there’s scope for full year expectations to move higher if a solid margin number gets printed next week.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Is easyJet on the right flight path to hit profit guidance?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

easyJet will be looking to show markets it’s on the right flight path when it releases its third-quarter update next week. Underlying performance has been impressive recently, with all parts of the business contributing positively to topline growth. The package holiday arm is likely to remain the standout performer, and we expect to see it keep growing both revenue and profits at double-digit rates.

easyJet’s doing a great job of growing its fleet while keeping costs under control. But there had been some slight softness on pricing in the second quarter, so we’re keen to hear if that’s picked back up over the third quarter. The market seems fairly confident that this will be the case, and full-year pre-tax profit guidance of £703mn should be well within reach.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Barratt Redrow looks to build on recent momentum

Barratt Redrow’s been ticking along nicely over the last year, despite some hurdles such as stamp duty changes and slow changes to increasing planning approvals. The integration of the Barratt and Redrow businesses has progressed well, and trimming the fat on overlapping operations is expected to bring around £100mn of cost savings. In next week’s full-year trading statement, we’re expecting to hear that the combined group delivered its guidance of building between 16,800-17,200 new homes last year.

Looking further ahead, industry data is largely positive with buyer activity remaining resilient and sales rates up by mid-single digits year-on-year. Profits across the sector are on the rise, and market forecasts point to that growth improving out until at least 2028. We’re keen to hear just how much of an uplift Barratt Redrow is expecting next year, and whether it sees the current weakness in the south of the country continuing for much longer.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 11th July 2025