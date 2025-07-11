Next week on the stock market

Netflix has been able to demonstrate its qualities as a recession and tariff resilient business, right at a time when those two traits are highly sought after. Add in strong fundamentals plus good execution, and it’s not too surprising to see Netflix flirting with all-time highs as we look ahead to second quarter results next week.

Netflix doesn’t release subscriber growth numbers anymore, so we’ll have to make do with some traditional metrics. Operating margins will be in focus, with improvements in the last quarter expected to repeat next week as 33% has been touted as the target number. Things are expected to dip in the second half as content spend ramps up but there’s scope for full year expectations to move higher if a solid margin number gets printed next week.