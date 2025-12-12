Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
15-Dec
No FTSE 350 Reporters
16-Dec
Hollywood Bowl Group
Full Year Results
WH Smith
Full Year Results
17-Dec
Bunzl
Full Year Trading Statement
IntegraFin Holdings
Full Year Results
18-Dec
Currys
Half Year Results
19-Dec
No FTSE 350 Reporters
Will demand at Carnival Cruises remain buoyant next year?
Carnival’s fourth quarter results are around the corner, though we don’t have an exact date just yet. The cruise line has enjoyed a good year so far, raising guidance in each of the last three quarters, with the bar for underlying cash profit (EBITDA) now set at $7.05bn, more than 15% higher than last year. With the peak summer season already in the bag, it’s hard to see too much on the horizon to steer the cruise company away from delivering its full-year targets.
Looking ahead, bookings for next season were strong at the last check, and the continued weakness in oil prices also provides a favourable backdrop heading into 2026. But comparisons are getting tougher, and there are some signs of cracks appearing in demand for leisure travel. Next year’s outlook is likely to be the key driver of sentiment on results day.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.