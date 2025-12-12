Next week on the stock market

Will demand at Carnival Cruises remain buoyant next year?

Carnival’s fourth quarter results are around the corner, though we don’t have an exact date just yet. The cruise line has enjoyed a good year so far, raising guidance in each of the last three quarters, with the bar for underlying cash profit (EBITDA) now set at $7.05bn, more than 15% higher than last year. With the peak summer season already in the bag, it’s hard to see too much on the horizon to steer the cruise company away from delivering its full-year targets.

Looking ahead, bookings for next season were strong at the last check, and the continued weakness in oil prices also provides a favourable backdrop heading into 2026. But comparisons are getting tougher, and there are some signs of cracks appearing in demand for leisure travel. Next year’s outlook is likely to be the key driver of sentiment on results day.