Next week on the stock market

Rio Tinto set to report a strong end to the year

Rio Tinto’s mines look to be producing at full tilt as Simon Trott prepares for his first set of full-year results as CEO. Last month’s fourth-quarter production report saw new records being broken, including shipments from the flagship Pilbara iron ore operation, as well as production of copper, bauxite, and lithium. Rio, as a minimum, met all 2025 guidance with added beats on copper and bauxite.

Full-year free cash flow is forecast to fall from $6.5bn to $2.7bn, reflecting higher levels of capital expenditure. But with iron ore and copper prices strengthening over the second half, we think there may be some scope for upside. With the Glencore tie-up now firmly off the table, attention will turn back to the outlook for 2026, with first production from Ghana’s Simandou mine and a restructuring at the Iron Ore Company of Canada likely to be the key dial movers.