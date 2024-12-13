Next week on the stock market

In this article

16-Dec No FTSE 350 Reporters

17-Dec SThree Trading Statement Bunzl* Trading Statement Chemring Group Full Year Results Global Smaller Companies Trust Half Year Results Hollywood Bowl Group Full Year Results

18-Dec IntegraFin Holdings Full Year Results

19-Dec Serco Group Trading Statement

20-Dec Carnival Fourth quarter results

Is Bunzl still on track for full-year guidance?

Is Bunzl still on track for full-year guidance?

Bunzl's trading statement next week will shed light on how the final quarter has shaped up and confirm whether the group is still on track for a "strong increase" in underlying operating profit this year. Acquisitions are expected to do all the heavy lifting on the top line this year, with underlying revenue on track for a small decline. We'll also be looking for management's outlook for 2025, particularly any comments on pricing, which has been a recent challenge. Volume trends will be another focal point, especially in the key North American market, where continued positive momentum would be a welcome sign.

Has the Trump bump boosted demand for Carnival’s cruises?

Has the Trump bump boosted demand for Carnival's cruises?

With Carnival's peak summer period now behind it, the final quarter is unlikely to steer the cruise company too far from delivering its full-year targets. After a record third quarter, guidance for underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was raised from $5.8bn to $6.0bn. The early signs for bookings and pricing in 2025 were also strong, so look out for whether the Trump bump in the key US market has provided a further boost. Continuing weakness in the oil price also sets a helpful scene for 2025. That's just as well, given the relatively slow progress in reducing the net debt mountain accumulated during the pandemic. Forecasts suggest an annual decline of just 3% to $27.3bn, so it's little surprise that analysts aren't pencilling in a return to dividend payments until 2027 at the earliest.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.