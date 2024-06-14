Next week on the stock market

Ashtead reports full-year results hot on the heels of rumours it may be looking to move its listing to the US. It’s partly because the bulk of its sales are made in the US, but hefty Wall Street valuations are also likely to be a draw.

Softer performance of late has fuelled concerns that the recent boom in rental demand and strong pricing for Ashtead’s construction equipment is starting to ease. Mega projects in the US, while being a strong demand driver, are causing some operational headaches. But Ashtead’s scale gives it an edge over competitors and guidance out of the recent capital markets day was encouraging.