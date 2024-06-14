Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
Is Ashtead heading for a US listing?
Ashtead reports full-year results hot on the heels of rumours it may be looking to move its listing to the US. It’s partly because the bulk of its sales are made in the US, but hefty Wall Street valuations are also likely to be a draw.
Softer performance of late has fuelled concerns that the recent boom in rental demand and strong pricing for Ashtead’s construction equipment is starting to ease. Mega projects in the US, while being a strong demand driver, are causing some operational headaches. But Ashtead’s scale gives it an edge over competitors and guidance out of the recent capital markets day was encouraging.
Will DS Smith’s takeover be de-railed?
It’s been quite the ride for DS Smith investors over the past few months as the takeover target for two of its key rivals. The board ultimately landed on an all-share offer from International Paper Company. But the drama doesn’t end there, International Paper Company itself is now subject to takeover talk, raising question marks about the implications on the DS Smith deal.
But underneath the takeover talk, lies a strong business. April’s statement suggested trading was in line with expectations so don’t expect too many surprises from full-year results. Price hikes and volume improvements are expected to help support earnings in the coming year. Longer-term, demand shifts like the move from plastic to paper should hold DS Smith in good stead.
Berkeley looks to be building up its cash pile
UK housebuilders have been on the back foot in recent years, struggling against a period of inflationary and regulatory challenges. Berkeley hasn’t managed to avoid these issues, but it appears to have dealt with them better than most. Its London focus and high-end product, with an average sale price of £624,000 at the last count, means it offers something different to other large housebuilders.
In next week’s full-year results, we’re expecting to see Berkeley deliver pre-tax profits of around £550mn. That’s in line with prior guidance but marks a 9% decline from the prior year as high mortgage rates have caused a relative lack of urgency among some buyers. Net cash levels will also be in focus. Back at the half-year mark, these were comfortably ahead of full-year targets, opening the door to feed cash back to shareholders through increased dividends and share buybacks. But as ever, no shareholder returns are guaranteed.
