Next week on the stock market

Turbulent times for easyJet

Last month, easyJet braced investors that next week’s first-half results would see underlying pre-tax losses widen to between £540-560mn. This comes as higher fuel costs in the wake of the Middle East crisis were already weighing on profitability, and the impact was much worse than markets were expecting at the time.

With that news already digested by markets, the outlook for the second half is what we’ll be focusing most on. As of mid-April, bookings for the second half were only two percentage points below last year’s level. But with everyday cost pressures already rising for consumers, we expect the demand picture to have deteriorated. And with energy markets likely to be disrupted for the foreseeable future, we’re mindful of the outlook for fuel prices in the second half.