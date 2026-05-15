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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 18 May 2026.
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Published May 15, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

18-May

Big Yellow Group

Full Year Results

Harworth Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Kainos Group

Full Year Results

19-May

C&C

Full Year Results

Caledonia Investments

Full Year Results

Cranswick

Full Year Results

Currys

Full Year Results

DCC

Full Year Results

Diploma

Half Year Results

SSP Group

Half Year Results

20-May

British Land Company*

Full Year Results

Coats

AGM Trading Statement

Energean

Trading Statement

Experian

Full Year Results

IntegraFin Holdings

Half Year Results

Keller Group

Trading Statement

Marks & Spencer*

Full Year Results

NVIDIA*

Q1 Results

RS Group

Full Year Results

Severn Trent

Full Year Results

21-May

AJ Bell

Half Year Results

Auto Trader

Full Year Results

BT Group*

Full Year Results

Close Brothers

Q3 Trading Statement

ConvaTec

Trading Statement

easyJet*

Half Year Results

Great Portland Estates

Full Year Results

Ibstock*

Q1 Trading Statement

ICG

Full Year Results

LondonMetric Property

Full Year Results

QinetiQ

Full Year Results

Sage

Half Year Results

Smiths

Q3 Trading Statement

Tate & Lyle

Full Year Results

22-May

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Turbulent times for easyJet

Last month, easyJet braced investors that next week’s first-half results would see underlying pre-tax losses widen to between £540-560mn. This comes as higher fuel costs in the wake of the Middle East crisis were already weighing on profitability, and the impact was much worse than markets were expecting at the time.

With that news already digested by markets, the outlook for the second half is what we’ll be focusing most on. As of mid-April, bookings for the second half were only two percentage points below last year’s level. But with everyday cost pressures already rising for consumers, we expect the demand picture to have deteriorated. And with energy markets likely to be disrupted for the foreseeable future, we’re mindful of the outlook for fuel prices in the second half.

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Vera Rubin roadmap in focus for Nvidia

Nvidia heads into next week’s results with expectations already running hot. Analyst consensus has moved up towards the top end of guidance ($79.6bn). But as is often the case with Nvidia, the market will likely be looking for more than just a clean beat. The scale of any upside surprise will matter, and we’re expecting something closer to $81.4bn.

The company has already given a broad steer for calendar 2026 revenue, so attention is likely to shift quickly to any colour on 2027, where investors are starting to think harder about the pace of growth beyond the current buildout. Commentary on the Vera Rubin roadmap will also be closely watched, with recent rumours pointing to a potential one-month delay. In isolation, that would be relatively small, but investors will not want to see anything that suggests a more material pushback for Nvidia’s next major product cycle.

The author holds shares in Nvidia.

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Marks & Spencer’s full-year profits set to dip due to cyber attack

Marks & Spencer’s Food business looks to have enjoyed strong momentum in the run-up to the end of the calendar year. Since then, industry data shows that its grocery sales were up 7.0% in the 12 weeks to 22 February, which is almost twice as fast as the broader market, albeit from a relatively small base compared to peers. Meanwhile, its half-owned venture, Ocado Retail, remained the fastest-growing retailer in the market, with sales growing 15.1% thanks to strong customer growth.

Elsewhere in the business, the group had been expecting operations in its Fashion, Home & Beauty business to return to normal by March 2026, following a cyberattack the prior year. We’re keen to hear whether that timetable’s been stuck to, and how much of a financial impact it's had. Markets are currently expecting full-year operating profits to fall around 23% to £755mn.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 15th May 2026