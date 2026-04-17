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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 20 April 2026.
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Published Apr 17, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

20-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

21-Apr

Associated British Foods*

Half Year Results

BHP Group

Q3 Operations Update

British Land*

Full Year Trading Statement

IntegraFin Holdings

Q2 Trading Statement

Jupiter Fund Management

Q1 Trading Statement

Rio Tinto

Q1 Operations Update

22-Apr

Aberdeen Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Bunzl

Q1 Trading Statement

Croda*

Q1 Trading Statement

Fresnillo

Q1 Production Update

GB Group

Full Year Trading Statement

Hochschild Mining

Q1 Production Update

Intuitive Surgical*

Q1 Results

Quilter

Q1 Trading Statement

Reckitt Benckiser*

Q1 Trading Statement

Tesla*

Q1 Results

23-Apr

ASOS*

Half Year Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Trading Statement

J Sainsbury*

Full Year Results

LSEG*

Q1 Trading Statement

Man Group

Q1 Trading Statement

RELX*

Q1 Trading Statement

SEGRO

Q1 Trading Statement

WH Smith

Half Year Results

24-Apr

Mondi

Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Mid-teens sales growth expected for Intuitive Surgical’s first quarter

Market forecasts are looking for Intuitive Surgical to deliver first quarter sales growth of 16% to $2.6bn next week, a reasonable clip faster than the 14% forecasted for the full year. Surgical procedures using the company’s flagship da Vinci platform is another key metric to monitor, where full-year guidance points to growth of 13-15%, which we think is a little on the light side. The guidance range for the increase in underlying operating expenses is a little wider at 11-15%, and given the inflationary pressures in today’s economy, we’re keen to get a further update.

Utilisation is a key driver of procedure growth. In particular, we’ll want to hear how early adoption for recently approved cardiac procedures is tracking. But it’s system placements that drive expansion of the company’s installed base. Placement growth for da Vinci was healthy last year, but momentum in system sales for the Ion Robotic lung biopsy platform slowed, and we’ll be looking out for any changes to these trends.

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Associated British Foods still weighing up Primark spin-off

Trading at Associated British Foods’ (ABF) crown jewel, Primark, has been mixed, with like-for-like sales growth in the UK being more than offset by weakness in continental Europe. Meanwhile, most of its food businesses posted low single-digit sales declines. That saw ABF downgrade its full-year underlying operating profit guidance, which is now expected to fall below last year’s level of £1.7bn. Due to the conflict in Iran, oil, fertiliser, and freight prices have since soared, and we’ll be watching whether the profit outlook has worsened further when ABF reports first-half results next week.

Given the cyclical nature of its food businesses, the group’s considering spinning off Primark. We’re supportive of the potential move, viewing it as a way to sharpen management’s focus and unlock value for shareholders. There’s no deadline for making a decision, but we currently view it as more likely than not.

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J Sainsbury looks on track to hit full-year profit targets

Sainsbury’s grocery sales continued to impress in the third quarter, rising 5.4% as it gained market share from the competition. The group’s doing a great job of improving its products, value perception, and innovation more generally, which has helped sales of its premium Taste the Difference range grow by an impressive 15%. However, its general merchandise and Argos divisions were a small drag on performance. Given that these areas are more discretionary than food sales, the picture could get tougher in the coming year if oil prices remain elevated, squeezing consumers’ budgets.

Looking ahead to next week’s full-year results, top-line growth alongside efficiency improvements should be enough to offset rising employment costs. And with an all-out price-war between the grocers failing to materialise, we think guidance for underlying retail operating profit of more than £1.0bn looks well within reach.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 17th April 2026