Next week on the stock market

Mid-teens sales growth expected for Intuitive Surgical’s first quarter

Market forecasts are looking for Intuitive Surgical to deliver first quarter sales growth of 16% to $2.6bn next week, a reasonable clip faster than the 14% forecasted for the full year. Surgical procedures using the company’s flagship da Vinci platform is another key metric to monitor, where full-year guidance points to growth of 13-15%, which we think is a little on the light side. The guidance range for the increase in underlying operating expenses is a little wider at 11-15%, and given the inflationary pressures in today’s economy, we’re keen to get a further update.

Utilisation is a key driver of procedure growth. In particular, we’ll want to hear how early adoption for recently approved cardiac procedures is tracking. But it’s system placements that drive expansion of the company’s installed base. Placement growth for da Vinci was healthy last year, but momentum in system sales for the Ion Robotic lung biopsy platform slowed, and we’ll be looking out for any changes to these trends.