Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 21st October 2024.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Oct 18, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

21-Oct

No FTSE 350 Reporters

22-Oct

Baker Hughes*

Q3 Results

Halfords*

Q2 Trading Statement

InterContinental Hotels Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Verizon*

Q3 Results

23-Oct

Barratt Redrow*

AGM Trading Statement

Coca-Cola*

Q3 Results

Fresnillo

Q3 Production Report

Heineken*

Q3 Trading Statement

Hochschild Mining

Q3 Production Report

Lloyds*

Q3 Interim Management Statement

Reckitt Benckiser*

Q3 Trading Statement

Tesla*

Q3 Results

WPP*

Q3 Trading Statement

24-Oct

Abrdn

Q3 Trading Statement

Anglo American

Q3 Production Report

Barclays*

Q3 Trading Statement

Bunzl*

Q3 Trading Statement

Essentra

Q3 Trading Statement

Hunting

Q3 Trading Statement

Inchcape

Q3 Trading Statement

London Stock Exchange Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Relx*

Q3 Trading Statement

Renishaw

Q1 Trading Statement

Softcat

Full Year Results

Travis Perkins

Q3 Trading Statement

Unilever*

Q3 Trading Statement

WAG Payment Solutions

Q3 Trading Statement

25-Oct

NatWest*

Q3 Interim Management Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Auto margins in focus for Tesla

Matt Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Tesla comes into next week’s third-quarter results hot off the back of its Robotaxi event, where investors got a glimpse of what the future of Tesla will look like. We already know delivery numbers for the quarter were good, with what looks like decent Chinese demand and a push on financing deals helping to deliver a return to growth. We don’t know how big of an impact those incentives will have on auto margins, but we expect to see some ongoing softness here.

Given the lack of detail at the Robotaxi event, investors will be eager to hear any commentary on both the more affordable model and a refreshed model Y. The irony is that the closer Tesla gets to launching these products, the less likely we are to hear any chatter about them to avoid buyers delaying purchases. Nevertheless, these are two critical pieces of the puzzle to help drive demand over the next couple of years while work goes on in the background to optimise full self-driving.

0%
Can Coca-Cola’s positive momentum spill into the third quarter?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Back in July, second-quarter results blew the lid off market expectations, leading management to upgrade full-year guidance for the second time this year. Higher prices, increased volumes, and helpful shipment timings saw revenue and operating profits both move higher at double-digit rates.

When the group reports results next week, we expect to hear that some of this momentum has spilled into the third quarter. But Coca-Cola’s rolling into some tough comparable periods for growth over the second half of the year, so don’t expect the same level of positive surprise as in the first half. Cash generation remains very healthy, providing scope for increased share buybacks and potentially even new acquisitions in the near to medium term.

NatWest comes into earnings with wind in its sails

Matt Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

NatWest has plenty of wind in its sails after second-quarter results in July were a knockout, beating expectations across pretty much every metric that mattered. Attention now turns to next week’s third-quarter performance, where pre-impairment profit is expected to be broadly flat quarter-over-quarter. Impairments themselves will be key, UK unemployment at 4.0% was a nice surprise and we wouldn’t be shocked to hear more commentary pointing to robust default rates.

Margins and loan growth will also be in focus. With the Bank of England delivering its first rate cut in July, we’ll be keen to see how much of that has been passed on and whether it’s triggered any shifting behaviours from savers. On the loan side, an improving housing market should set the scene for mortgage growth, and we’re also interested to hear whether corporate clients are picking up activity, given NatWest's outsized exposure relative to peers.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 18th October 2024