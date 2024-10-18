Next week on the stock market

Tesla comes into next week’s third-quarter results hot off the back of its Robotaxi event, where investors got a glimpse of what the future of Tesla will look like. We already know delivery numbers for the quarter were good, with what looks like decent Chinese demand and a push on financing deals helping to deliver a return to growth. We don’t know how big of an impact those incentives will have on auto margins, but we expect to see some ongoing softness here.

Given the lack of detail at the Robotaxi event, investors will be eager to hear any commentary on both the more affordable model and a refreshed model Y. The irony is that the closer Tesla gets to launching these products, the less likely we are to hear any chatter about them to avoid buyers delaying purchases. Nevertheless, these are two critical pieces of the puzzle to help drive demand over the next couple of years while work goes on in the background to optimise full self-driving.