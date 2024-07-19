Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
23-Jul
Q2 Results
Q2 Results
Q3 Trading Statement
Trading Statement
Half Year Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Half Year Results
Q2 Results
Visa*
Q3 Results
24-Jul
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Q3 Results
Q2 Production Report
Q2 Production Report
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
25-Jul
Q1 Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Q2 Results
Half Year Results
BT*
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Full Year Trading Statement
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Full Year Results
ITV*
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Relx*
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Q1 Trading Statement
26-Jul
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Half Year Results
Coca-Cola hoping to see revenue keep bubbling higher.
Back in the first quarter, Coca-Cola blew the lid off market expectations for revenue growth. Helped by higher prices to offset intense inflation in certain markets, underlying revenue grew organically by 9% to $11.2bn, ignoring exchange rates. Underlying operating profits were also up an impressive 13% to $3.6bn as margins improved.
When the group reports results next week, we expect to hear that this positive moment has spilled over into the second quarter. Thanks to the group’s diverse portfolio of drinks and continued marketing efforts, recently upgraded revenue and profit growth guidance looks achievable. Healthy cash flow generation also means we could see scope for further acquisitions or increased share buybacks in the near to medium term. Though remember no shareholder returns are guaranteed.
Commentary on easyJet’s near-term outlook is set to be in focus.
Markets didn’t react too well to easyJet’s last set of results, despite half-year revenues soaring 22% to £3.3bn. That was largely thanks to a weak outlook in the group’s commentary on bookings and revenue per seat in the short term. News that CEO Johan Lundgren is stepping down from the captain's seat also increased uncertainty. But with his successor already lined up in the form of the current CFO, we see limited transition risk.
Next week’s third-quarter results shouldn’t throw up too many surprises. Capacity is set to rise 8% over the second half, and we’re keen to hear how progress on that front is tracking. Travel remains important for customers, so an increased ability to meet this demand will be key to lifting the group's fortunes.
An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.
Can AstraZeneca build on its strong start to the year?
AstraZeneca has so far left its full-year guidance unchanged, despite a better-than-expected start to the year. Next week, we’ll find out if that momentum carried over into the second quarter and if there’s been any change to the outlook for 2024. Currently, management anticipates low double-digit to low teens growth for both revenue and underlying earnings per share (EPS), when ignoring exchange rates.
Several approvals were granted for the company’s medicines over the period, and we’ll be keen to hear the commercial outlook for these treatments. It’s also been a busy quarter for external investments and acquisitions. Investors will want to know how this is contributing towards the target of launching 20 new medicines by the end of the decade.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.