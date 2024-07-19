Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week of 22th July 2024.
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

22-Jul

Moneysupermarket.com

Half Year Results

Verizon*

Q2 Results

23-Jul

Alphabet*

Q2 Results

Coca-Cola*

Q2 Results

Compass Group*

Q3 Trading Statement

JTC

Trading Statement

LVMH

Half Year Results

Mitie Group

Q1 Trading Statement

SThree

Half Year Results

Tesla*

Q2 Results

Visa*

Q3 Results

24-Jul

Aston Martin Lagonda*

Half Year Results

Breedon Group

Half Year Results

easyJet*

Q3 Results

Fresnillo

Q2 Production Report

Hochschild Mining

Q2 Production Report

Primary Health Properties*

Half Year Results

Reckitt Benckiser*

Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Half Year Results

Unite Group

Half Year Results

25-Jul

Airtel Africa

Q1 Results

Anglo American*

Half Year Results

AstraZeneca*

Half Year Results

Baker Hughes*

Q2 Results

British American Tobacco*

Half Year Results

BT*

Half Year Results

Centamin

Half Year Results

Centrica*

Half Year Results

CVS Group*

Full Year Trading Statement

Hammerson

Half Year Results

Howden Joinery Group

Half Year Results

IG Group

Full Year Results

ITV*

Half Year Results

Lloyds*

Half Year Results

Nestlé*

Half Year Results

Relx*

Half Year Results

Rentokil Initial

Half Year Results

Unilever*

Half Year Results

Vodafone*

Q1 Trading Statement

26-Jul

Drax Group

Half Year Results

IMI

Half Year Results

Jupiter Fund Management

Half Year Results

Man Group

Half Year Results

NatWest*

Half Year Results

Rightmove

Half Year Results

SEGRO

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Coca-Cola hoping to see revenue keep bubbling higher.

Back in the first quarter, Coca-Cola blew the lid off market expectations for revenue growth. Helped by higher prices to offset intense inflation in certain markets, underlying revenue grew organically by 9% to $11.2bn, ignoring exchange rates. Underlying operating profits were also up an impressive 13% to $3.6bn as margins improved.

When the group reports results next week, we expect to hear that this positive moment has spilled over into the second quarter. Thanks to the group’s diverse portfolio of drinks and continued marketing efforts, recently upgraded revenue and profit growth guidance looks achievable. Healthy cash flow generation also means we could see scope for further acquisitions or increased share buybacks in the near to medium term. Though remember no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

Commentary on easyJet’s near-term outlook is set to be in focus.

Markets didn’t react too well to easyJet’s last set of results, despite half-year revenues soaring 22% to £3.3bn. That was largely thanks to a weak outlook in the group’s commentary on bookings and revenue per seat in the short term. News that CEO Johan Lundgren is stepping down from the captain's seat also increased uncertainty. But with his successor already lined up in the form of the current CFO, we see limited transition risk.

Next week’s third-quarter results shouldn’t throw up too many surprises. Capacity is set to rise 8% over the second half, and we’re keen to hear how progress on that front is tracking. Travel remains important for customers, so an increased ability to meet this demand will be key to lifting the group's fortunes.

An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.

Can AstraZeneca build on its strong start to the year?

AstraZeneca has so far left its full-year guidance unchanged, despite a better-than-expected start to the year. Next week, we’ll find out if that momentum carried over into the second quarter and if there’s been any change to the outlook for 2024. Currently, management anticipates low double-digit to low teens growth for both revenue and underlying earnings per share (EPS), when ignoring exchange rates.

Several approvals were granted for the company’s medicines over the period, and we’ll be keen to hear the commercial outlook for these treatments. It’s also been a busy quarter for external investments and acquisitions. Investors will want to know how this is contributing towards the target of launching 20 new medicines by the end of the decade.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

