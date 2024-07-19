Next week on the stock market

Markets didn’t react too well to easyJet’s last set of results, despite half-year revenues soaring 22% to £3.3bn. That was largely thanks to a weak outlook in the group’s commentary on bookings and revenue per seat in the short term. News that CEO Johan Lundgren is stepping down from the captain's seat also increased uncertainty. But with his successor already lined up in the form of the current CFO, we see limited transition risk.

Next week’s third-quarter results shouldn’t throw up too many surprises. Capacity is set to rise 8% over the second half, and we’re keen to hear how progress on that front is tracking. Travel remains important for customers, so an increased ability to meet this demand will be key to lifting the group's fortunes.

An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.