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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 23 March 2026.
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Published Mar 20, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

23-Mar

Applied Nutrition

Half Year Results

24-Mar

Bellway

Half Year Results

BioPharma Credit

Full Year Results

Chesnara

Full Year Results

Gamma Communications

Full Year Results

Kingfisher

Full Year Results

25-Mar

WAG Payment Solutions

Full Year Results

26-Mar

Ceres Power Holdings

Full Year Results

International Public Partnerships

Full Year Results

Next*

Full Year Results

Oxford Biomedica

Full Year Results

27-Mar

Carnival*

Q1 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Next looking to continue its strong sales growth

Next heads into its full-year results with good momentum. Full-price sales were up 10.6% in the nine weeks to 27 December, well ahead of the group’s guidance for the Christmas period. The positive surprise was driven by strong performances in both the UK and overseas, with the latter continuing to grow at a high double-digit pace. That led to full-year pre-tax profit guidance being upgraded yet again, with nearly 14% growth to £1.15bn now expected at next week’s results.

Looking ahead to the coming year, the group expects pre-tax profit growth to simmer slightly, rising by around 4.5% to £1.2bn. But this outlook was announced before the recent spike in oil prices. As a leader in the UK market, we think Next is well-positioned to navigate challenging conditions better than many of its peers. So we’re keen to hear how much of an impact this additional inflationary pressure is expected to have on the group’s costs and consumer demand.

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Carnival’s guidance in focus as fuel prices surge

Carnival ended 2025 with strong momentum, giving management the confidence to provide guidance for mid-single digit growth in underlying cash profit (EBITDA) this year to around $7.6bn. First-quarter numbers tend to be the lowest contributor, but consensus forecasts suggest a small improvement in next week’s result to $1.3bn. However, it’s the peak summer season later on in the year that’s the real dial mover.

The outbreak of conflict in the Middle East has caused significant disruption to the Cruise industry. Carnival looks like it may have less direct exposure than some rival fleets, but we’re mindful of the potential for security concerns to weigh on demand. Soaring marine fuel prices are perhaps the larger concern, and we’ll be keen to hear how that’s impacting the profit outlook.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 20th March 2026