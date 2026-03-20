Next week on the stock market

Next looking to continue its strong sales growth

Next heads into its full-year results with good momentum. Full-price sales were up 10.6% in the nine weeks to 27 December, well ahead of the group’s guidance for the Christmas period. The positive surprise was driven by strong performances in both the UK and overseas, with the latter continuing to grow at a high double-digit pace. That led to full-year pre-tax profit guidance being upgraded yet again, with nearly 14% growth to £1.15bn now expected at next week’s results.

Looking ahead to the coming year, the group expects pre-tax profit growth to simmer slightly, rising by around 4.5% to £1.2bn. But this outlook was announced before the recent spike in oil prices. As a leader in the UK market, we think Next is well-positioned to navigate challenging conditions better than many of its peers. So we’re keen to hear how much of an impact this additional inflationary pressure is expected to have on the group’s costs and consumer demand.