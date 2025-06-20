Next week on the stock market

In this article

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

23-Jun SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Full Year Results

24-Jun Bunzl* Trading Statement Carnival* Q2 Results Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Full Year Results Inchcape Trading Statement Telecom Plus Full Year Results

25-Jun Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Full Year Results

26-Jun Foresight Group Holdings Full Year Results Moonpig Group Full Year Results Patria Private Equity Trust Half Year Results Serco Group Trading Statement

27-Jun No FTSE 350 Reporters *Events on which we will be updating investors

Bunzl navigating challenges and eyeing recovery

Bunzl's reputation as a steady ship is under some serious pressure after a disappointing first quarter that was as much self-inflicted as due to a weakening market. There was a downgrade to current year guidance, a pausing of the buyback, hunkering down the balance sheet, and questions being asked about medium-term growth. North America, Bunzl's largest and most profitable market, is facing headwinds due to missteps in pricing strategy and broader market pressures. We're expecting to hear more in next week's trading statement about how Bunzl has resolved some of the pricing issues and the ongoing impact of tariffs. Bunzl has historically been able to benefit in times of rising prices, and we're still cautiously optimistic that some more positive commentary is around the corner.

Carnival cruising strong, navigating higher costs

Carnival is coming into dock for second quarter results next week, after a strong set of first quarter results driven by increases in both ticket sales and onboard revenue. At the last check the cruise operator was 80% booked for the full year, with last-minute demand and onboard spend showing exceptional strength. We'll want to hear if recent geopolitical unrest has taken the wind out of Carnival's sales. The tensions in the Middle East have also seen fuel prices spike, which could limit the prospects of an upgrade to this year's profit guidance. The second quarter tends to be the strongest in terms of cash generation, so we will be monitoring whether Carnival has managed to reduce its net debt, which totalled $26.2bn at the end of March.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.