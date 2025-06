Next week on the stock market

Bunzl’s reputation as a steady ship is under some serious pressure after a disappointing first quarter that was as much self-inflicted as due to a weakening market. There was a downgrade to current year guidance, a pausing of the buyback, hunkering down the balance sheet, and questions being asked about medium-term growth.

North America, Bunzl’s largest and most profitable market, is facing headwinds due to missteps in pricing strategy and broader market pressures. We’re expecting to hear more in next week’s trading statement about how Bunzl has resolved some of the pricing issues and the ongoing impact of tariffs. Bunzl has historically been able to benefit in times of rising prices, and we’re still cautiously optimistic that some more positive commentary is around the corner.