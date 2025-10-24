Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
27-Oct
No FTSE 350 Reporters
28-Oct
Airtel Africa
Half Year Results
Anglo American
Q3 Production Report
C&C Group
Half Year Results
HSBC*
Q3 Results
PayPal*
Q3 Results
Visa*
Q4 Results
29-Oct
Airbus*
Q3 Results
Alphabet*
Q3 Results
Aston Martin Lagonda*
Q3 Results
Glencore
Q3 Production Report
GSK*
Q3 Results
J D Wetherspoon*
Q1 Trading Statement
Meta*
Q3 Results
Microsoft*
Q1 Results
Next*
Q3 Trading Statement
Oakley Capital Investments
Q3 Trading Statement
Verizon*
Q3 Results
30-Oct
Amazon*
Q3 Results
Apple*
Q4 Results
Coca Cola HBC
Q3 Results
Eli Lilly and Co*
Q3 Results
Haleon*
Q3 Trading Statement
Mastercard*
Q3 Results
PPHE Hotel Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Shell*
Q3 Results
Spectris
Q3 Trading Statement
Standard Chartered*
Q3 Results
WPP
Q3 Trading Statement
31-Oct
No FTSE 350 Reporters
*Events on which we will be updating investors
Shell targets rebound with LNG growth
Shell heads into its third quarter results after a tough first half, with second quarter underlying net profit down 32% to $4.3bn due to lower commodity prices, weak trading, and chemical plant disruptions. However, third-quarter guidance suggests a rebound, particularly in its Integrated Gas division, where trading and optimisation results are expected to be “significantly higher” than second quarter.
LNG liquefaction volumes are also projected to rise 5–10% to 7.0–7.4 million tonnes. In the downstream segment, refining margins are forecast to jump to $11.6 per barrel, supported by high refinery utilisation of 94–98%.
Market consensus points to third-quarter revenue of around $73.5bn. Share buybacks remain in focus, with Shell maintaining $3.5bn in the second quarter despite earnings pressure. However, with Brent crude falling and a persistent global surplus averaging around 1.9 million barrels per day, the sustainability of Shell’s capital returns may come into question if oil prices remain weak.
Apple looks for growth amid tariff concerns
Apple’s third-quarter results laid a solid foundation ahead of next week’s earnings announcement. The company delivered a 10% year-over-year revenue increase to $94.0bn, beating expectations of $89.5bn, while operating profit rose 11% to $28.2bn. iPhone sales were the standout performer, climbing 13.5% to $44.6bn, with all regions including a key return to growth in China contributing to the strength. However, there are questions about whether some of this demand was pulled forward by consumers looking to buy ahead of expected tariff hikes.
Looking to the fourth quarter, one of the most important areas for investors will be Apple’s forward guidance on revenue growth, especially in light of ongoing tariff pressures and uncertainties around its AI strategy. The Services segment, including the App Store, Apple Music, and other digital offerings, is expected to remain a key driver of profitability. However, its success is closely tied to sustained hardware momentum, particularly in iPhone sales.
Airbus hoping to ramp up production late in the year
Airbus delivered a solid first half in 2025, with revenue rising 3% to €29.6bn, despite commercial aircraft deliveries falling from 323 to 306 planes. The Defence & Space division's return to profitability was the big dial-mover though, helping to drive underlying operating profit up 58% to €2.2bn.
Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, particularly among engines, investors will be watching next week’s third-quarter results like hawks. Airbus had delivered a total of 507 aircraft by the end of September, keeping annual delivery targets of around 820 planes just within reach for now. The group has a history of ramping up production in the final quarter, but with a record-breaking uplift needed to meet its annual target, management commentary on the outlook will be key.
For the third quarter, consensus expects double-digit revenue and operating profit growth to €17.4bn and €1.7bn respectively, as the production ramp up continues. Management’s holding firm on full-year operating profit guidance of around €7.0bn, signalling confidence in strong second-half execution.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.