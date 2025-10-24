Next week on the stock market

Shell heads into its third quarter results after a tough first half, with second quarter underlying net profit down 32% to $4.3bn due to lower commodity prices, weak trading, and chemical plant disruptions. However, third-quarter guidance suggests a rebound, particularly in its Integrated Gas division, where trading and optimisation results are expected to be “significantly higher” than second quarter.

LNG liquefaction volumes are also projected to rise 5–10% to 7.0–7.4 million tonnes. In the downstream segment, refining margins are forecast to jump to $11.6 per barrel, supported by high refinery utilisation of 94–98%.

Market consensus points to third-quarter revenue of around $73.5bn. Share buybacks remain in focus, with Shell maintaining $3.5bn in the second quarter despite earnings pressure. However, with Brent crude falling and a persistent global surplus averaging around 1.9 million barrels per day, the sustainability of Shell’s capital returns may come into question if oil prices remain weak.