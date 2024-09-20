Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week
Illustration of an interconnected world
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Sep 20, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

23-Sep

No FTSE 350 Reporters

24-Sep

AG Barr

Half Year Results

Smiths Group

Full Year Results

SThree

Q3 Trading Statement

TUI*

Q4 Trading Statement

25-Sep

No FTSE 350 Reporters

26-Sep

CVS Group*

Full Year Results

Halma*

Trading Statement

JD Sports Fashion*

Half Year Results

Pennon Group*

Trading Statement

27-Sep

Ceres Power Holdings

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Is demand picking up again for CVS Group’s veterinary services?

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

We’re not expecting too many surprises in next week’s full-year results from veterinary services provider CVS Group. The July trading update pointed to a slowdown in full-year organic growth from 7.3% to 2.9% after the impact of a disruptive cyber security incident and weaker demand in the UK.

That was put down to a squeeze on consumers and wider publicity around the sector, presumably referring to the ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. We’ll be keen to hear how demand is faring in the new financial period as this seems an unlikely reason to delay medical attention for our beloved pets. We’re not expecting the CMA to present any findings until at least next April.

We’ll also be looking out for an update on the performance of recent acquisitions and how the deal pipeline is shaping up, particularly in Australia which is currently the focus of CVS Group’s expansion plans.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

JD Sports will be hoping to remain on the front foot in the second half.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

After a challenging period of volatile conditions and guidance downgrades, JD Sports got back on the front foot in the second quarter as sales rose 8.3% organically. All regions posted growth in the period, with North America seeing the biggest uplift at 13.7%.

Despite the positive momentum structural growth opportunities in the sports apparel market, JD Sports remains cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year. The recently completed acquisition of Hibbett expands JD’s presence in North America by 1,179 stores, and we’re keen to hear how the integration’s progressing in next week’s half-year results. Full-year guidance was still on track last we heard, with management expecting pre-tax profits to land in the £955-1,035mn range on a pre-Hibbett basis.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

TUI to update on trading over the crucial summer holiday season.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

TUI is a one-stop shop for holidaymakers, and business has been booming so far this year. Revenue in the third quarter rose to a record €5.8bn, supported by higher volumes and prices as consumers continue to prioritise travel. Profits in all divisions rose, helping total underlying operating profit jump 37% to €232mn in the period.

Demand in the near term looks solid, but a challenging economic backdrop means it’s difficult to accurately map the demand picture further out. Net debt levels have been trending lower and further progress could move the company a step closer to resuming dividends, but there are no guarantees. Strong booking momentum ahead of the vital summer trading period wasn’t enough for an upgrade to guidance. Next week’s trading update should give us some insight into where full-year profits will land, with the full-year operating profit growth target of 25% looking well within reach to us.

The author holds shares in TUI.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Article history
Published: 20th September 2024