Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
23-Sep
No FTSE 350 Reporters
24-Sep
AG Barr
Half Year Results
Smiths Group
Full Year Results
SThree
Q3 Trading Statement
TUI*
Q4 Trading Statement
25-Sep
No FTSE 350 Reporters
26-Sep
CVS Group*
Full Year Results
Halma*
Trading Statement
JD Sports Fashion*
Half Year Results
Pennon Group*
Trading Statement
27-Sep
Ceres Power Holdings
Half Year Results
Is demand picking up again for CVS Group’s veterinary services?
We’re not expecting too many surprises in next week’s full-year results from veterinary services provider CVS Group. The July trading update pointed to a slowdown in full-year organic growth from 7.3% to 2.9% after the impact of a disruptive cyber security incident and weaker demand in the UK.
That was put down to a squeeze on consumers and wider publicity around the sector, presumably referring to the ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. We’ll be keen to hear how demand is faring in the new financial period as this seems an unlikely reason to delay medical attention for our beloved pets. We’re not expecting the CMA to present any findings until at least next April.
We’ll also be looking out for an update on the performance of recent acquisitions and how the deal pipeline is shaping up, particularly in Australia which is currently the focus of CVS Group’s expansion plans.
JD Sports will be hoping to remain on the front foot in the second half.
After a challenging period of volatile conditions and guidance downgrades, JD Sports got back on the front foot in the second quarter as sales rose 8.3% organically. All regions posted growth in the period, with North America seeing the biggest uplift at 13.7%.
Despite the positive momentum structural growth opportunities in the sports apparel market, JD Sports remains cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year. The recently completed acquisition of Hibbett expands JD’s presence in North America by 1,179 stores, and we’re keen to hear how the integration’s progressing in next week’s half-year results. Full-year guidance was still on track last we heard, with management expecting pre-tax profits to land in the £955-1,035mn range on a pre-Hibbett basis.
TUI to update on trading over the crucial summer holiday season.
TUI is a one-stop shop for holidaymakers, and business has been booming so far this year. Revenue in the third quarter rose to a record €5.8bn, supported by higher volumes and prices as consumers continue to prioritise travel. Profits in all divisions rose, helping total underlying operating profit jump 37% to €232mn in the period.
Demand in the near term looks solid, but a challenging economic backdrop means it’s difficult to accurately map the demand picture further out. Net debt levels have been trending lower and further progress could move the company a step closer to resuming dividends, but there are no guarantees. Strong booking momentum ahead of the vital summer trading period wasn’t enough for an upgrade to guidance. Next week’s trading update should give us some insight into where full-year profits will land, with the full-year operating profit growth target of 25% looking well within reach to us.
The author holds shares in TUI.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.