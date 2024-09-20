Next week on the stock market

We’re not expecting too many surprises in next week’s full-year results from veterinary services provider CVS Group. The July trading update pointed to a slowdown in full-year organic growth from 7.3% to 2.9% after the impact of a disruptive cyber security incident and weaker demand in the UK.

That was put down to a squeeze on consumers and wider publicity around the sector, presumably referring to the ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. We’ll be keen to hear how demand is faring in the new financial period as this seems an unlikely reason to delay medical attention for our beloved pets. We’re not expecting the CMA to present any findings until at least next April.

We’ll also be looking out for an update on the performance of recent acquisitions and how the deal pipeline is shaping up, particularly in Australia which is currently the focus of CVS Group’s expansion plans.