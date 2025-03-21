Next week on the stock market

Back in January, Fevertree lifted the lid on its strategic partnership with global beverage company Molson Coors. In return for handing over a stake in its business, Fevertree’s getting access to Coors’ broad production, distribution and marketing resources. It’s hoped that this will help drive the next leg of growth across the pond, which has already become the tonic-maker’s largest market.

While 2024 profits are set to rebound sharply when full-year results are announced next week, investors will be most focused on the guidance for 2025 and beyond. We’re positive about the partnership's long-term prospects, but near-term profit expectations are weak as marketing spending ramps up and operational creases will likely need to be ironed out. There’s a lot of work to be done and some disappointments along the way can’t be ruled out.