Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 24 March 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Mar 21, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

24-Mar

No FTSE 350 Reporters

25-Mar

A G Barr

Full Year Results

Bellway

Half Year Results

Fevertree Drinks*

Full Year Results

Kingfisher

Full Year Results

Smiths

Half Year Results

WAG Payment Solutions

Full Year Results

26-Mar

Ithaca Energy

Full Year Results

Vistry*

Full Year Results

27-Mar

Next*

Full Year Results

Playtech

Full Year Results

28-Mar

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Fevertree’s hoping to meet lofty 2024 profit expectations

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Back in January, Fevertree lifted the lid on its strategic partnership with global beverage company Molson Coors. In return for handing over a stake in its business, Fevertree’s getting access to Coors’ broad production, distribution and marketing resources. It’s hoped that this will help drive the next leg of growth across the pond, which has already become the tonic-maker’s largest market.

While 2024 profits are set to rebound sharply when full-year results are announced next week, investors will be most focused on the guidance for 2025 and beyond. We’re positive about the partnership's long-term prospects, but near-term profit expectations are weak as marketing spending ramps up and operational creases will likely need to be ironed out. There’s a lot of work to be done and some disappointments along the way can’t be ruled out.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes
See the Fevertree share price, charts and our latest view

Vistry eyes a recovery in 2025

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Vistry is set to announce its full-year results next week after a challenging 2024. The final quarter of the year saw several profit downgrades due to a series of managerial missteps and accounting issues, impacting overall investor confidence.

Despite completing 7% more homes in 2024, Vistry’s underlying pre-tax profit is expected to fall by 40% to £250mn. This drop is mainly due to delayed partner agreements, abandoned projects, and slower open market completions.

Looking ahead, Vistry’s emphasis on affordable housing aligns well with government objectives to address the country’s housing shortage. Although this year’s demand is expected to be at a similar level to 2024, market forecasts are expecting pre-tax profits to rebound around 19% to £308mn. But mortgage affordability remains a struggle for buyers and rising national insurance and build-cost inflation remain challenges to be wary of.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes
See the Vistry share price, charts and our latest view

Next balancing growth with raising costs

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Next is gearing up to release its full-year results next week, with investors eagerly anticipating another strong performance. Thanks to robust Christmas trading, the company has already raised its pre-tax profit guidance to £1.01bn.

Key areas to watch include Next’s online channel performance, which was offsetting declines in brick-and-mortar stores at the last count. We expect to hear positive progress on its overseas expansion, and we’re keen to know how the brand’s looking to offset rising labour costs, with a £67mn increase expected due to UK budget changes.

Despite a slight improvement in February, UK consumer confidence remains fragile, so Next will have to balance price increases carefully. Next expects pre-tax profits to rise again in 2025 to £1.05bn, but given its track record of guidance upgrades, we wouldn’t rule out that figure getting nudged higher next week.

A director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is a Non-Executive Director of Next plc.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes
See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 21st March 2025