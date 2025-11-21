Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
24-Nov
No FTSE 350 Reporters
25-Nov
Alibaba*
Q2 Results
AO World
Half Year Results
Beazley
Q3 Trading Statement
Caledonia Investments
Half Year Results
Compass Group
Full Year Results
Cranswick
Half Year Results
easyJet*
Full Year Results
Intertek
Q3 Trading Statement
Kingfisher
Q3 Trading Statement
Molten Ventures
Half Year Results
Telecom Plus
Half Year Results
26-Nov
Hill & Smith
Trading Update
Pets at Home
Half Year Results
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure
Half Year Results
27-Nov
Pennon Group
Half Year Results
Safestore Holdings
Q4 Trading Statement
28-Nov
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
Half Year Results
Growing pains on the horizon for Alibaba
Alibaba approaches its second-quarter earnings with impressive momentum in its Cloud Intelligence unit. It posted 26% growth in the first quarter helped by triple-digit gains in AI-related revenues. The critical question is whether these emerging segments can compensate for ongoing pressure in its core Chinese ecommerce business.
Revenue is expected to rise only 3% this quarter, with heavy spending on AI infrastructure poised to squeeze profits further. That’s also driven free cash flow into negative territory, and with over $53bn committed to the build out over the next three years it may stay that way for some time.
easyJet eyes full-year growth despite headwinds
easyJet is all set to release its full-year results next week following a robust third quarter performance that saw pre-tax profits surge 21% to £286mn, driven by higher revenues and lower average fuel costs. The group expects good profit growth for the full year, with consensus pointing to a 12% uplift in operating profits to £0.7bn.
We’re expecting to hear that strong momentum in its package holiday arm has continued. Revenues here have been growing at high double-digit rates, and pre-tax profits are now expected to make up around one third of the group’s total. But the company has previously flagged concerns about disruptions from the French Air Traffic Controllers' strike, as well as a recent uptick in fuel prices that could impact final figures.
Looking ahead, investor sentiment will largely be shaped by management's commentary on forward demand. Specifically, easyJet's outlook for the upcoming winter season and guidance extending into 2026.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.