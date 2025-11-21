Next week on the stock market

Share research

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 24 November 2025.
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Nov 21, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

24-Nov

No FTSE 350 Reporters

25-Nov

Alibaba*

Q2 Results

AO World

Half Year Results

Beazley

Q3 Trading Statement

Caledonia Investments

Half Year Results

Compass Group

Full Year Results

Cranswick

Half Year Results

easyJet*

Full Year Results

Intertek

Q3 Trading Statement

Kingfisher

Q3 Trading Statement

Molten Ventures

Half Year Results

Telecom Plus

Half Year Results

26-Nov

Hill & Smith

Trading Update

Pets at Home

Half Year Results

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Half Year Results

27-Nov

Pennon Group

Half Year Results

Safestore Holdings

Q4 Trading Statement

28-Nov

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Growing pains on the horizon for Alibaba

Alibaba approaches its second-quarter earnings with impressive momentum in its Cloud Intelligence unit. It posted 26% growth in the first quarter helped by triple-digit gains in AI-related revenues. The critical question is whether these emerging segments can compensate for ongoing pressure in its core Chinese ecommerce business.

Revenue is expected to rise only 3% this quarter, with heavy spending on AI infrastructure poised to squeeze profits further. That’s also driven free cash flow into negative territory, and with over $53bn committed to the build out over the next three years it may stay that way for some time.

0%
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

easyJet eyes full-year growth despite headwinds

easyJet is all set to release its full-year results next week following a robust third quarter performance that saw pre-tax profits surge 21% to £286mn, driven by higher revenues and lower average fuel costs. The group expects good profit growth for the full year, with consensus pointing to a 12% uplift in operating profits to £0.7bn.

We’re expecting to hear that strong momentum in its package holiday arm has continued. Revenues here have been growing at high double-digit rates, and pre-tax profits are now expected to make up around one third of the group’s total. But the company has previously flagged concerns about disruptions from the French Air Traffic Controllers' strike, as well as a recent uptick in fuel prices that could impact final figures.

Looking ahead, investor sentiment will largely be shaped by management's commentary on forward demand. Specifically, easyJet's outlook for the upcoming winter season and guidance extending into 2026.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

