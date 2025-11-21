Next week on the stock market

Growing pains on the horizon for Alibaba

Alibaba approaches its second-quarter earnings with impressive momentum in its Cloud Intelligence unit. It posted 26% growth in the first quarter helped by triple-digit gains in AI-related revenues. The critical question is whether these emerging segments can compensate for ongoing pressure in its core Chinese ecommerce business.

Revenue is expected to rise only 3% this quarter, with heavy spending on AI infrastructure poised to squeeze profits further. That’s also driven free cash flow into negative territory, and with over $53bn committed to the build out over the next three years it may stay that way for some time.