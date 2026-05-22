Next week on the stock market

Can Salesforce shake the negative sentiment?

Salesforce reports first-quarter results next week, and the focus will be less on whether the headline numbers are respectable and more on whether management can give investors confidence that growth is ready to pick up again. The last quarter was solid enough, with revenue and profit broadly in line with expectations, but guidance raised some questions. Full-year revenue guidance implies 10-11% growth, though around three percentage points of that comes from the recently acquired Informatica business.

AI remains the key swing factor. Agentforce and Data Cloud are growing quickly from a small base, but the bigger Salesforce machine is still being held back by softer growth in parts of the core business. It’s probably still too early to materially alter the ‘software is dead’ narrative that’s been swirling around Salesforce for months. Still, at the very least, investors should be hoping for more confidence around the expected second-half acceleration, because without that, Salesforce risks looking more like a mature software business than a re-energised growth story.