Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 25 May 2026.
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Published May 22, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

25-May

No FTSE 350 Reporters

26-May

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q1 Results

Kingfisher

Q1 Trading Statement

27-May

Greencore

Half Year Results

HICL Infrastructure

Full Year Results

Hollywood Bowl

Half Year Results

Pets at Home

Full Year Results

Salesforce*

Q1 Results

28-May

Johnson Matthey

Full Year Results

SSE*

Full Year Results

Vesuvius

Q1 Trading Statement

29-May

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can Salesforce shake the negative sentiment?

Salesforce reports first-quarter results next week, and the focus will be less on whether the headline numbers are respectable and more on whether management can give investors confidence that growth is ready to pick up again. The last quarter was solid enough, with revenue and profit broadly in line with expectations, but guidance raised some questions. Full-year revenue guidance implies 10-11% growth, though around three percentage points of that comes from the recently acquired Informatica business.

AI remains the key swing factor. Agentforce and Data Cloud are growing quickly from a small base, but the bigger Salesforce machine is still being held back by softer growth in parts of the core business. It’s probably still too early to materially alter the ‘software is dead’ narrative that’s been swirling around Salesforce for months. Still, at the very least, investors should be hoping for more confidence around the expected second-half acceleration, because without that, Salesforce risks looking more like a mature software business than a re-energised growth story.

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SSE is charging ahead with its investment spending

SSE heads into next week’s full-year results with investment across the business ramping up as expected, driven by around a 60% rise across its Networks division as it builds out its infrastructure to cope with rising demand. Alongside higher allowed revenues from the regulator, the group’s earnings per share outlook was raised to between 147-152p.

Looking ahead, the infrastructure build-out is set to continue, with £33bn of investment planned over the five years to 2030. With a portion of the group’s revenues linked to the value of its asset base, markets are expecting revenues to grow by around 10% next year to £11.4bn. SSE looks relatively immune to the effects of the Middle East conflict, with a good chunk of its revenues positively linked to inflation, providing a natural hedge. Alongside tight cost controls, earnings per share look set to grow at a faster pace of nearly 24% to 184p next year.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 22nd May 2026