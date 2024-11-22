Next week on the stock market

easyJet’s last set of results landed well with markets, who had become nervous after rival Ryanair issued a weak performance over the same period. But easyJet bucked the trend by selling a higher percentage of its available seats for the fourth quarter, despite increasing its capacity by 7%. This was enough to reassure investors that the group remains on the right flight path to deliver another record-breaking summer.

Guidance for revenue per seat in the short term was a little soft though. We don’t think this is the start of a fully-fledged price war between the low-cost carriers, but it’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on. Recent industry data shows that air travel demand continues to soar higher, and we’re keen to hear what easyJet sees on the horizon in next week’s results.

An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.