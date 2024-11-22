Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 25 November 2024.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Nov 22, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

25-Nov

Kingfisher

Q3 Trading Statement

26-Nov

AO World

Half Year Results

Caledonia Investments

Half Year Results

Compass Group*

Full Year Results

Cranswick

Half Year Results

Halfords*

Half Year Results

Intertek Group

Trading Statement

LondonMetric Property

Half Year Results

Safestore Holdings

Q4 Trading Statement

Telecom Plus

Half Year Results

27-Nov

Auction Technology Group

Full Year Results

easyJet*

Full Year Results

Johnson Matthey

Half Year Results

Pennon Group*

Half Year Results

Pets at Home*

Half Year Results

28-Nov

Dr Martens

Half Year Results

Foresight Group Holdings

Half Year Results

29-Nov

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

easyJet looks on the flight path to a record-breaking summer

Equity Analyst

easyJet’s last set of results landed well with markets, who had become nervous after rival Ryanair issued a weak performance over the same period. But easyJet bucked the trend by selling a higher percentage of its available seats for the fourth quarter, despite increasing its capacity by 7%. This was enough to reassure investors that the group remains on the right flight path to deliver another record-breaking summer.

Guidance for revenue per seat in the short term was a little soft though. We don’t think this is the start of a fully-fledged price war between the low-cost carriers, but it’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on. Recent industry data shows that air travel demand continues to soar higher, and we’re keen to hear what easyJet sees on the horizon in next week’s results.

An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.

0%
More bumps in the road ahead for Halfords?

Equity Analyst

It’s been a tough start to the year for Halfords, and we’ve already heard that weak consumer demand saw first-half sales growth grind to a halt. Price-conscious customers have been trading down to budget ranges, and a lack of big-ticket discretionary sales has weighed on performance.

Halfords is leaning into cost cuts to try and help soften the impact on the profit line. It’s hoping to trim around £30mn of fat this year, but with cost inflation expected to eclipse this figure, there isn’t much wiggle room for profitability if sales don’t start picking up soon.

Markets are expecting underlying pre-tax profits of nearly £29mn over the full year, and we’re keen to see how much progress has been made towards this target in next week’s first-half results. But with the near-term outlook remaining uncertain, especially for big-ticket items, we see room for disappointment.

0%
Will Pets at Home’s first half set tails wagging?

Head of Equity Research

Following a disappointing outcome in the last financial year, and low single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter, investors will be hoping for signs of a pickup over the rest of the first half. Results are typically second-half weighted, so they’ll also be a particular focus on full-year guidance, which currently expects underlying pre-tax profit of around £144mn.

Online’s an increasingly important channel, so keep an eye on user numbers too. Services such as vets and grooming are also areas of investment, so we’ll be watching for signs of progress here, as well as any commentary around the ongoing enquiry into the veterinary sector by the Competition and Markets authority.

0%
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

