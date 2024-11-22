Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
25-Nov
Kingfisher
Q3 Trading Statement
26-Nov
AO World
Half Year Results
Caledonia Investments
Half Year Results
Compass Group*
Full Year Results
Cranswick
Half Year Results
Halfords*
Half Year Results
Intertek Group
Trading Statement
LondonMetric Property
Half Year Results
Safestore Holdings
Q4 Trading Statement
Telecom Plus
Half Year Results
27-Nov
Auction Technology Group
Full Year Results
easyJet*
Full Year Results
Johnson Matthey
Half Year Results
Pennon Group*
Half Year Results
Pets at Home*
Half Year Results
28-Nov
Dr Martens
Half Year Results
Foresight Group Holdings
Half Year Results
29-Nov
No FTSE 350 Reporters
easyJet looks on the flight path to a record-breaking summer
easyJet’s last set of results landed well with markets, who had become nervous after rival Ryanair issued a weak performance over the same period. But easyJet bucked the trend by selling a higher percentage of its available seats for the fourth quarter, despite increasing its capacity by 7%. This was enough to reassure investors that the group remains on the right flight path to deliver another record-breaking summer.
Guidance for revenue per seat in the short term was a little soft though. We don’t think this is the start of a fully-fledged price war between the low-cost carriers, but it’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on. Recent industry data shows that air travel demand continues to soar higher, and we’re keen to hear what easyJet sees on the horizon in next week’s results.
An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.
More bumps in the road ahead for Halfords?
It’s been a tough start to the year for Halfords, and we’ve already heard that weak consumer demand saw first-half sales growth grind to a halt. Price-conscious customers have been trading down to budget ranges, and a lack of big-ticket discretionary sales has weighed on performance.
Halfords is leaning into cost cuts to try and help soften the impact on the profit line. It’s hoping to trim around £30mn of fat this year, but with cost inflation expected to eclipse this figure, there isn’t much wiggle room for profitability if sales don’t start picking up soon.
Markets are expecting underlying pre-tax profits of nearly £29mn over the full year, and we’re keen to see how much progress has been made towards this target in next week’s first-half results. But with the near-term outlook remaining uncertain, especially for big-ticket items, we see room for disappointment.
Will Pets at Home’s first half set tails wagging?
Following a disappointing outcome in the last financial year, and low single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter, investors will be hoping for signs of a pickup over the rest of the first half. Results are typically second-half weighted, so they’ll also be a particular focus on full-year guidance, which currently expects underlying pre-tax profit of around £144mn.
Online’s an increasingly important channel, so keep an eye on user numbers too. Services such as vets and grooming are also areas of investment, so we’ll be watching for signs of progress here, as well as any commentary around the ongoing enquiry into the veterinary sector by the Competition and Markets authority.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.