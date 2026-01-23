Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
26-Jan
Baker Hughes*
Q4 Results
27-Jan
Cranswick
Q3 Trading Statement
Dr Martens
Q3 Trading Statement
Goodwin
Half Year Results
Sage Group
Q1 Trading Statement
WAG Payment Solutions
Q4 Trading Statement
28-Jan
ASML*
Q4 Results
Computacenter
Full Year Trading Update
Fresnillo
Full Year Production Report
Meta Platforms*
Q4 Results
Microsoft*
Q2 Results
Oakley Capital Investments
Q4 Trading Statement
Paragon Banking Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Pets at Home
Q3 Trading update
Tesla*
Q4 Results
29-Jan
3i Group
Q3 Operational Update
Alfa Financial Software
Q4 Trading Update
Antofagasta
Q4 Production Report
Apple*
Q1 Results
Chrest Nicholson
Full Year Trading Update
easyJet*
Q1 Results
Glencore
Full Year Production Report
Greencore Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Hilton Food Group
Full Year Trading Statement
Lloyds*
Full Year Results
Mastercard*
Q4 Results
Patria Private Equity Trust
Full Year Results
Rank Group
Half Year Results
St James's Place
New Business Announcement
Visa*
Q1 Results
Wizz Air
Q3 Results
30-Jan
Airtel Africa
Q3 Results
Verizon*
Q4 Results
Can Apple provide clarity on the AI roadmap?
It’s a pivotal year for Apple, which is working to regain momentum after slipping behind the curve on AI. Early signs suggest the latest iPhone lineup is performing well, and markets are looking for 11% revenue growth in next week’s first-quarter results, including a 13% lift in iPhone sales. Expectations for 2026 point to around 10% growth in iPhone sales with a slowdown later in the year. That may prove conservative, but there’s a lot riding on how compelling Apple’s AI narrative becomes.
The recently announced partnership with Alphabet gives Apple access to cutting‑edge language models via Gemini, raising the stakes ahead of an AI‑powered Siri launch in the coming months. Pressure is building for Apple to demonstrate a clear strategy and tangible progress on the AI front. The strength of the brand can keep customers upgrading for now, but patience won’t last forever. Delivering meaningful AI features isn’t optional.
Meta looks to prove the doubter wrong
Meta has come under pressure lately as investors question the scale and pace of its AI investment plans. Spending growth is set to outstrip even the most aggressive tech peers, yet there’s still limited visibility on what Zuckerberg’s new “frontier AI lab” will ultimately deliver. That uncertainty has weighed on sentiment, but it also creates an opportunity. Meta’s core ad business is powering ahead, and our modelling suggests fourth‑quarter revenue could top the $58bn consensus.
The company is assembling one of the largest AI compute clusters outside the cloud giants, all aimed at strengthening its family of apps. There’s a growing narrative that Meta’s AI push is simply Metaverse 2.0, but we don’t see it that way. Meta’s models are largely open‑source, internally focused, and designed to enhance engagement and advertiser performance rather than chase benchmark‑beating results. Crucially, the benefits are already starting to show through the Meta ecosystem.
Autonomous future in focus for Tesla
Tesla is expected to post a small year‑on‑year revenue decline in the fourth quarter following softer delivery numbers. Strong growth in the Energy Storage segment helps, but it isn’t enough to offset weaker vehicle sales driven by the loss of US tax credits. The new “affordable” Model 3 and Y trims haven’t bridged that gap, and China remains fiercely competitive despite Tesla’s enduring brand pull. That all points toward a steeper drop in profits as lower volumes collide with heavy investment in the next‑generation product roadmap.
Still, investors are largely looking past the near‑term fundamentals. Market sentiment is being driven by Tesla’s broader autonomy ambitions, including progress on the Robotaxi platform and anticipation of the Cybercab entering full production in 2026. Momentum behind Full Self‑Driving continues to fuel the narrative that Tesla is entering a new phase of growth, placing more weight on Elon Musk’s commentary during the earnings call than on the results themselves.
The author holds shares in Tesla.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.