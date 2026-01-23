Next week on the stock market

Share research

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 26th January 2026.
Published Jan 23, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

26-Jan

Baker Hughes*

Q4 Results

27-Jan

Cranswick

Q3 Trading Statement

Dr Martens

Q3 Trading Statement

Goodwin

Half Year Results

Sage Group

Q1 Trading Statement

WAG Payment Solutions

Q4 Trading Statement

28-Jan

ASML*

Q4 Results

Computacenter

Full Year Trading Update

Fresnillo

Full Year Production Report

Meta Platforms*

Q4 Results

Microsoft*

Q2 Results

Oakley Capital Investments

Q4 Trading Statement

Paragon Banking Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Pets at Home

Q3 Trading update

Tesla*

Q4 Results

29-Jan

3i Group

Q3 Operational Update

Alfa Financial Software

Q4 Trading Update

Antofagasta

Q4 Production Report

Apple*

Q1 Results

Chrest Nicholson

Full Year Trading Update

easyJet*

Q1 Results

Glencore

Full Year Production Report

Greencore Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Hilton Food Group

Full Year Trading Statement

Lloyds*

Full Year Results

Mastercard*

Q4 Results

Patria Private Equity Trust

Full Year Results

Rank Group

Half Year Results

St James's Place

New Business Announcement

Visa*

Q1 Results

Wizz Air

Q3 Results

30-Jan

Airtel Africa

Q3 Results

Verizon*

Q4 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can Apple provide clarity on the AI roadmap?

It’s a pivotal year for Apple, which is working to regain momentum after slipping behind the curve on AI. Early signs suggest the latest iPhone lineup is performing well, and markets are looking for 11% revenue growth in next week’s first-quarter results, including a 13% lift in iPhone sales. Expectations for 2026 point to around 10% growth in iPhone sales with a slowdown later in the year. That may prove conservative, but there’s a lot riding on how compelling Apple’s AI narrative becomes.

The recently announced partnership with Alphabet gives Apple access to cutting‑edge language models via Gemini, raising the stakes ahead of an AI‑powered Siri launch in the coming months. Pressure is building for Apple to demonstrate a clear strategy and tangible progress on the AI front. The strength of the brand can keep customers upgrading for now, but patience won’t last forever. Delivering meaningful AI features isn’t optional.

Meta looks to prove the doubter wrong

Meta has come under pressure lately as investors question the scale and pace of its AI investment plans. Spending growth is set to outstrip even the most aggressive tech peers, yet there’s still limited visibility on what Zuckerberg’s new “frontier AI lab” will ultimately deliver. That uncertainty has weighed on sentiment, but it also creates an opportunity. Meta’s core ad business is powering ahead, and our modelling suggests fourth‑quarter revenue could top the $58bn consensus.

The company is assembling one of the largest AI compute clusters outside the cloud giants, all aimed at strengthening its family of apps. There’s a growing narrative that Meta’s AI push is simply Metaverse 2.0, but we don’t see it that way. Meta’s models are largely open‑source, internally focused, and designed to enhance engagement and advertiser performance rather than chase benchmark‑beating results. Crucially, the benefits are already starting to show through the Meta ecosystem.

Autonomous future in focus for Tesla

Tesla is expected to post a small year‑on‑year revenue decline in the fourth quarter following softer delivery numbers. Strong growth in the Energy Storage segment helps, but it isn’t enough to offset weaker vehicle sales driven by the loss of US tax credits. The new “affordable” Model 3 and Y trims haven’t bridged that gap, and China remains fiercely competitive despite Tesla’s enduring brand pull. That all points toward a steeper drop in profits as lower volumes collide with heavy investment in the next‑generation product roadmap.

Still, investors are largely looking past the near‑term fundamentals. Market sentiment is being driven by Tesla’s broader autonomy ambitions, including progress on the Robotaxi platform and anticipation of the Cybercab entering full production in 2026. Momentum behind Full Self‑Driving continues to fuel the narrative that Tesla is entering a new phase of growth, placing more weight on Elon Musk’s commentary during the earnings call than on the results themselves.

The author holds shares in Tesla.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

