Next week on the stock market

Can Apple provide clarity on the AI roadmap?

It’s a pivotal year for Apple, which is working to regain momentum after slipping behind the curve on AI. Early signs suggest the latest iPhone lineup is performing well, and markets are looking for 11% revenue growth in next week’s first-quarter results, including a 13% lift in iPhone sales. Expectations for 2026 point to around 10% growth in iPhone sales with a slowdown later in the year. That may prove conservative, but there’s a lot riding on how compelling Apple’s AI narrative becomes.

The recently announced partnership with Alphabet gives Apple access to cutting‑edge language models via Gemini, raising the stakes ahead of an AI‑powered Siri launch in the coming months. Pressure is building for Apple to demonstrate a clear strategy and tangible progress on the AI front. The strength of the brand can keep customers upgrading for now, but patience won’t last forever. Delivering meaningful AI features isn’t optional.