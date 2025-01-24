Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 27 January 2025.
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jan 24, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

27-Jan

Dr Martens

Q3 Trading Statement

28-Jan

A G Barr

Q4 Trading Statement

Harworth Group

Full Year Trading Statement

LVMH*

Full Year Results

Pets at Home*

Q3 Trading Statement

SSP Group

Q1 Trading Statement

SThree

Full Year Results

29-Jan

AJ Bell

Q1 Trading Statement

ASML*

Q4 Results

Meta*

Q4 Results

Microsoft*

Q2 Results

Tesla*

Q4 Results

Volvo AB*

Q4 Results

WH Smith

Trading Statement

30-Jan

3i Group

Q3 Operation Performance

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Full Year Results

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Full Year Results

Airtel Africa

Q3 Results

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Q4 Trading Statement

Apple*

Q1 Results

Baker Hughes*

Q4 Results

BT Group*

Q3 Trading Statement

Caterpillar*

Q4 Results

CVS Group*

Trading Statement

Glencore*

Production Report

Mastercard*

Q4 Results

Sage Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Shell*

Q4 Results

St James's Place

Q4 New Business Announcement

Visa*

Q1 Results

Wizz Air Holdings

Q3 Results

31-Jan

Chevron Corp*

Q4 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

LVMH is looking to retain top spot as Europe’s most valuable company

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

It’s been a tough period for luxury powerhouse LVMH, with sales coming under pressure and missing market forecasts by a wide margin last quarter. Price hikes in the Fashion and Leather goods division weren’t enough to offset falling volumes, and Wines & Spirits continued to struggle against a backdrop of weak Chinese demand.

Despite the slowdown, there are some early signs of sentiment beginning to improve. Fellow luxury conglomerate Richemont recently kicked off earnings season with a bang, posting double-digit jewellery revenue growth driven by uplifts across both Europe and the US.

The excitement appears to have buoyed other names in the sector too, helping LVMH regain its spot as Europe’s most valuable company. But whether LVMH can retain this crown will depend somewhat on its ability to meet market expectations, which are looking for full-year revenue to fall by no more than 2.2% to €84.3bn from next week’s results, before returning to growth the following year.

0%
CVS Group hopes for a brightening picture after a soft start to the financial year

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Next week’s trading update by CVS Group should give us a steer as to whether growth has picked up towards the end of the first half, after soft demand in the UK led to flat like-for-like sales over the first four months of the period.

Any comments on the ongoing enquiry by the Competition & Markets Authority will also be seized upon, although we’re not expecting the initial findings until later in the year.

We’ll also be looking for an update on business in the increasingly important Australian division and whether there’s been any change in the pace of acquisitions down-under, and whether debt-levels remain manageable as the group expands.

0%
Dividends and buybacks in focus at Shell as gas volumes fall

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Shell’s recent trading statement revealed that while most business units have been trading broadly in line with previous guidance, the production and liquification ranges for integrated gas has been lowered. These are set to come in below third quarter levels, reflecting planned maintenance at its processing facility in Qatar, as well as the timing of shipments from offshore gas fields. The weakness should be partially offset by an improved outlook for corporate costs.

As ever investors are likely to have a watchful eye on the outlook for shareholder distributions, with buyback programs of at least $3bn announced in each of the last 12 quarters. Of course, no further payouts can be guaranteed. And with a new financial year underway expect an update on the company’s capital allocation priorities.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Article history
Published: 24th January 2025