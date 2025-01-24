Next week on the stock market

27-Jan
Dr Martens
Q3 Trading Statement
28-Jan
A G Barr
Q4 Trading Statement
Harworth Group
Full Year Trading Statement
LVMH*
Full Year Results
Pets at Home*
Q3 Trading Statement
SSP Group
Q1 Trading Statement
SThree
Full Year Results
29-Jan
AJ Bell
Q1 Trading Statement
ASML*
Q4 Results
Meta*
Q4 Results
Microsoft*
Q2 Results
Tesla*
Q4 Results
Volvo AB*
Q4 Results
WH Smith
Trading Statement
30-Jan
3i Group
Q3 Operation Performance
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
Full Year Results
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
Full Year Results
Airtel Africa
Q3 Results
Alfa Financial Software Holdings
Q4 Trading Statement
Apple*
Q1 Results
Baker Hughes*
Q4 Results
BT Group*
Q3 Trading Statement
Caterpillar*
Q4 Results
CVS Group*
Trading Statement
Glencore*
Production Report
Mastercard*
Q4 Results
Sage Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Shell*
Q4 Results
St James's Place
Q4 New Business Announcement
Visa*
Q1 Results
Wizz Air Holdings
Q3 Results
31-Jan
Chevron Corp*
Q4 Results
LVMH is looking to retain top spot as Europe’s most valuable company
It’s been a tough period for luxury powerhouse LVMH, with sales coming under pressure and missing market forecasts by a wide margin last quarter. Price hikes in the Fashion and Leather goods division weren’t enough to offset falling volumes, and Wines & Spirits continued to struggle against a backdrop of weak Chinese demand.
Despite the slowdown, there are some early signs of sentiment beginning to improve. Fellow luxury conglomerate Richemont recently kicked off earnings season with a bang, posting double-digit jewellery revenue growth driven by uplifts across both Europe and the US.
The excitement appears to have buoyed other names in the sector too, helping LVMH regain its spot as Europe’s most valuable company. But whether LVMH can retain this crown will depend somewhat on its ability to meet market expectations, which are looking for full-year revenue to fall by no more than 2.2% to €84.3bn from next week’s results, before returning to growth the following year.
CVS Group hopes for a brightening picture after a soft start to the financial year
Next week’s trading update by CVS Group should give us a steer as to whether growth has picked up towards the end of the first half, after soft demand in the UK led to flat like-for-like sales over the first four months of the period.
Any comments on the ongoing enquiry by the Competition & Markets Authority will also be seized upon, although we’re not expecting the initial findings until later in the year.
We’ll also be looking for an update on business in the increasingly important Australian division and whether there’s been any change in the pace of acquisitions down-under, and whether debt-levels remain manageable as the group expands.
Dividends and buybacks in focus at Shell as gas volumes fall
Shell’s recent trading statement revealed that while most business units have been trading broadly in line with previous guidance, the production and liquification ranges for integrated gas has been lowered. These are set to come in below third quarter levels, reflecting planned maintenance at its processing facility in Qatar, as well as the timing of shipments from offshore gas fields. The weakness should be partially offset by an improved outlook for corporate costs.
As ever investors are likely to have a watchful eye on the outlook for shareholder distributions, with buyback programs of at least $3bn announced in each of the last 12 quarters. Of course, no further payouts can be guaranteed. And with a new financial year underway expect an update on the company’s capital allocation priorities.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.