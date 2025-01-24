Next week on the stock market

In this article

Weekly Newsletter Sign up for Share Insight . Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday. Sign up to newsletter

27-Jan Dr Martens Q3 Trading Statement

28-Jan A G Barr Q4 Trading Statement Harworth Group Full Year Trading Statement LVMH* Full Year Results Pets at Home* Q3 Trading Statement SSP Group Q1 Trading Statement SThree Full Year Results

29-Jan AJ Bell Q1 Trading Statement ASML* Q4 Results Meta* Q4 Results Microsoft* Q2 Results Tesla* Q4 Results Volvo AB* Q4 Results WH Smith Trading Statement

30-Jan 3i Group Q3 Operation Performance Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Full Year Results Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Full Year Results Airtel Africa Q3 Results Alfa Financial Software Holdings Q4 Trading Statement Apple* Q1 Results Baker Hughes* Q4 Results BT Group* Q3 Trading Statement Caterpillar* Q4 Results CVS Group* Trading Statement Glencore* Production Report Mastercard* Q4 Results Sage Group Q1 Trading Statement Shell* Q4 Results St James's Place Q4 New Business Announcement Visa* Q1 Results Wizz Air Holdings Q3 Results

31-Jan Chevron Corp* Q4 Results *Events on which we will be updating investors

LVMH is looking to retain top spot as Europe’s most valuable company

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes It’s been a tough period for luxury powerhouse LVMH, with sales coming under pressure and missing market forecasts by a wide margin last quarter. Price hikes in the Fashion and Leather goods division weren’t enough to offset falling volumes, and Wines & Spirits continued to struggle against a backdrop of weak Chinese demand. Despite the slowdown, there are some early signs of sentiment beginning to improve. Fellow luxury conglomerate Richemont recently kicked off earnings season with a bang, posting double-digit jewellery revenue growth driven by uplifts across both Europe and the US. The excitement appears to have buoyed other names in the sector too, helping LVMH regain its spot as Europe’s most valuable company. But whether LVMH can retain this crown will depend somewhat on its ability to meet market expectations, which are looking for full-year revenue to fall by no more than 2.2% to €84.3bn from next week’s results, before returning to growth the following year. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

CVS Group hopes for a brightening picture after a soft start to the financial year

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Next week’s trading update by CVS Group should give us a steer as to whether growth has picked up towards the end of the first half, after soft demand in the UK led to flat like-for-like sales over the first four months of the period. Any comments on the ongoing enquiry by the Competition & Markets Authority will also be seized upon, although we’re not expecting the initial findings until later in the year. We’ll also be looking for an update on business in the increasingly important Australian division and whether there’s been any change in the pace of acquisitions down-under, and whether debt-levels remain manageable as the group expands. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Dividends and buybacks in focus at Shell as gas volumes fall

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Shell’s recent trading statement revealed that while most business units have been trading broadly in line with previous guidance, the production and liquification ranges for integrated gas has been lowered. These are set to come in below third quarter levels, reflecting planned maintenance at its processing facility in Qatar, as well as the timing of shipments from offshore gas fields. The weakness should be partially offset by an improved outlook for corporate costs. As ever investors are likely to have a watchful eye on the outlook for shareholder distributions, with buyback programs of at least $3bn announced in each of the last 12 quarters. Of course, no further payouts can be guaranteed. And with a new financial year underway expect an update on the company’s capital allocation priorities. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.