Next week on the stock market

Cloud growth and margins in focus for Amazon

AWS is likely to do much of the heavy lifting in Amazon's results, especially as AI demand continues to reshape cloud spending. Recent quarters have seen AWS growth pick back up to around the mid-20s, and the order backlog has risen as customers race to secure more computing power.

Meeting that demand means more investment. Amazon has pointed to roughly $200bn of capex this year, with the bulk directed at AWS infrastructure. Management argues that's what it takes to keep pace, that AI-related cloud revenue is already running at a strong clip, and they have good visibility on returns.

But investors want a bit more proof, and the flip side is that a higher spend profile can lean on near-term cash flow and margins as depreciation rolls through. The e-commerce business is expected to keep ticking along nicely, so the most useful signals are likely to be AWS growth, margin commentary and any colour on longer-run returns as the investment cycle matures.