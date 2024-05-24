Dr. Martens’ shareholders are nursing heavy losses, and weakness in the US, its biggest market, continues to be a concern. The recent trading update suggests that we shouldn’t see too much divergence from consensus forecasts which expect revenue to fall by 11% to under £0.9bn. That’s largely driven by expected weakness in the wholesale division. Analysts are looking for operating profit of £125mn, which would mark a fall of 34%.

The iconic bootmaker has outlined several challenges for this year. It’s anticipating another double digit decline in US wholesale revenue. The decision to hold back on price increases means the company will be unable to offset inflation. Dr. Martens sees a potential two-thirds fall in pre-tax profits as the worst-case scenario, but has not ruled out the possibility of an improvement. We’ll be watching out for further guidance.