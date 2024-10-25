Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 28th October 2024.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Oct 25, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

28-Oct

No FTSE 350 Reporters

29-Oct

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q3 Results

Alphabet*

Q3 Results

BP*

Q3 Results

C&C Group

Half Year Results

Elementis

Q3 Trading Statement

Hargreaves Lansdown

Q1 Interim Management Statement

HSBC*

Q3 Results

McDonald's*

Q3 Results

PayPal*

Q3 Results

Pearson

Q3 Trading Statement

Pfizer*

Q3 Results

Visa*

Q4 Results

30-Oct

Aston Martin Lagonda*

Q3 Results

Caterpillar*

Q3 Results

Computacenter

Q3 Trading Statement

Eli Lilly*

Q3 Results

Glencore

Q3 Production Report

GSK*

Q3 Results

Meta Platforms*

Q3 Results

Microsoft*

Q1 Results

Next*

Q3 Trading Statement

Standard Chartered*

Q3 Results

31-Oct

Amazon*

Q3 Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev*

Q3 Results

Apple*

Q4 Results

Coca-Cola HBC

Q3 Trading Statement

Haleon*

Q3 Trading Statement

Mastercard*

Q3 Results

PPHE Hotel Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Shell*

Q3 Results

Smith & Nephew*

Q3 Trading Statement

Spectris

Q3 Trading Statement

01-Nov

Chevron*

Q3 Results

Has the outlook improved since Aston Martin Lagonda’s profit warning?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aston Martin has been struggling to crank up its engine, and at the end of September, the group issued a profit warning. Supply chain disruptions have put a spanner in the works of its delivery guidance, and sales in China have been poor as the region continues to wrestle with its own economic woes. All of this means underlying cash profits (EBITDA) look set to shift into reverse and come in below last year’s level.

When Aston Martin reports results next week, we’re keen to hear if China’s recent blitz of stimulus measures has shifted its outlook for the region. High debt levels are also a real issue for the group, so we’d like to hear what management has in mind to tackle the rising problem before it gets too out of hand.

GSK’s focus shifts courtroom to clinic

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

GSK's settlement of the majority of cases related to alleged cancer links with its heartburn drug Zantac has shifted the focus back to next week's third-quarter trading update.

The company’s already upgraded guidance twice this year despite headwinds for two key products, Arexvy and Shingrix, in the important US market. How that situation has unfolded since will play a key part in determining which way guidance moves next.

With a new approval in place for Arexvy in Europe, we’ll be looking to see how early patient uptake has been, as well as the commercial impact of clinical trial readouts and approvals for other products seen since the second quarter results. We’ll also find out how momentum is building for HIV and cancer treatments launched earlier this year.

Recent retail data should be positive for Next

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Next has had a great start to the year, and that’s been reflected by around a 25% uplift in its market value year-to-date. Consumers appear to be holding up well too, helping retail sales beat forecasts for the third month in a row. Given its desirable clothing proposition and recent track record, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Next capture its fair share of this spending. That could fuel yet another upgrade to full-year profit expectations in next week’s trading announcement.

Looking further ahead, we continue to see its online channel as the main growth driver, despite already accounting for more than half of group sales. Overseas expansion is still in its early stages too. With European shoppers just a stone's throw away, we think there’s a big opportunity here if Next can execute its expansion plans well.

A director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is a Non-Executive Director of Next plc.

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

