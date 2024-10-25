Next week on the stock market

Aston Martin has been struggling to crank up its engine, and at the end of September, the group issued a profit warning. Supply chain disruptions have put a spanner in the works of its delivery guidance, and sales in China have been poor as the region continues to wrestle with its own economic woes. All of this means underlying cash profits (EBITDA) look set to shift into reverse and come in below last year’s level.

When Aston Martin reports results next week, we’re keen to hear if China’s recent blitz of stimulus measures has shifted its outlook for the region. High debt levels are also a real issue for the group, so we’d like to hear what management has in mind to tackle the rising problem before it gets too out of hand.