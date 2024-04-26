Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
30-Apr
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Trading Statement
Q1 Results
Q1 Production Report
Hargreaves Lansdown
Q3 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
HSBC*
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Funds Under Management
Full Year Results
01-May
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
GSK*
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Results
Next*
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
02-May
Q2 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Results
Q1 Trading Statement
03-May
Q1 Trading Statement
Q1 Trading Statement
Full Year Results
Will HSBC’s exposure to China keep catching headlines?
Recent HSBC results have been filled with one-off charges that need to be stripped out to get an idea of underlying performance. HSBC's focus in Asia sets it apart from many of its UK peers, but its Chinese operations have caught headlines after the group wrote down the value of its stake in Chinese bank, BoCom, by $3bn. Investors will be hoping there are no more surprise write-downs on the cards.
Having a good chunk of its income linked to US and Asian rates has helped HSBC emerge as one of the stronger performers recently.The potential for rates in the US to stay higher for longer could act as a boost to current expectations. There should also be a big cash inflow from the sale of its Canadian business which was completed in the quarter. Aside from the proposed special dividend of $0.21 per share, the capital freed up is set to help grow the core business – any details here would be welcome.
Can Coca-Cola’s revenue keep bubbling higher?
Coca-Cola served up a strong performance in 2023, with full-year organic revenue growth of 12%. This uplift came from a healthy mix of both volume growth and higher prices. And despite inflationary pressures and increased marketing spending, tight cost controls in other areas meant that underlying operating profits grew at an even faster pace of 20% last year.
In 2024, Coca-Cola expects to see organic revenue growth slow to a 6-7% range. Next week’s first-quarter results will give us an opportunity to gauge whether that’s too conservative. Continued refranchising of its bottling partners also looks set to boost the company’s profitability, and we’re keen to see just how much it’s moved the dial in the first quarter.
Apple has work to do as China sales drop by a fifth
Apple’s iPhone sales have fallen by 19% in China, with the worst quarter since 2020 set to be unveiled in next week’s results. There are some broader economic reasons people may hold off from buying a new device, but there are some Apple specific causes too. This includes the technological gap between Apple and alternative brands getting smaller, meaning it’s losing market share to rivals like Huawei. One area to watch next week which will likely move the dial, is the outlook statement. Because while China has been weak for some time, other regions have been pretty robust. Signs of that continuing would go down well. This isn’t a guarantee though – we’ve heard rumblings lately of stalling demand for consumer electronics.
The more profitable Services division will also be focus. This is the real growth engine of the future and helps underpin the group’s wider ambitions.
One thing investors should be aware of is that the market’s holding Apple to very high standards. A hint of negativity could be taken quite seriously.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.