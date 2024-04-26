Next week on the stock market

Recent HSBC results have been filled with one-off charges that need to be stripped out to get an idea of underlying performance. HSBC's focus in Asia sets it apart from many of its UK peers, but its Chinese operations have caught headlines after the group wrote down the value of its stake in Chinese bank, BoCom, by $3bn. Investors will be hoping there are no more surprise write-downs on the cards.

Having a good chunk of its income linked to US and Asian rates has helped HSBC emerge as one of the stronger performers recently.The potential for rates in the US to stay higher for longer could act as a boost to current expectations. There should also be a big cash inflow from the sale of its Canadian business which was completed in the quarter. Aside from the proposed special dividend of $0.21 per share, the capital freed up is set to help grow the core business – any details here would be welcome.