Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week of 29 April 2024
Written by
Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst
Published Apr 26, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

29-Apr

Beazley PLC

Q1 Trading Statement

30-Apr

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q1 Results

Amazon*

Q1 Results

Cameco Corp*

Q1 Results

Coca-Cola*

Q1 Results

Elementis

Trading Statement

Eli Lilly and Co*

Q1 Results

Glencore

Q1 Production Report

Hargreaves Lansdown

Q3 Results

Howden Joinery

Q1 Trading Statement

HSBC*

Q1 Results

McDonald's*

Q1 Results

PayPal*

Q1 Results

Prudential*

Q1 Results

Rotork

Q1 Trading Statement

St James's Place

Q1 Funds Under Management

Whitbread*

Full Year Results

01-May

Aston Martin*

Q1 Results

Barrick*

Q1 Results

Computacenter

Q1 Trading Statement

GSK*

Q1 Results

HALEON*

Q1 Trading Statement

Mastercard*

Q1 Results

Next*

Q1 Trading Statement

Pfizer*

Q1 Results

Smith & Nephew*

Q1 Trading Statement

02-May

Apple*

Q2 Results

Apax Global Alpha

Q1 Results

Endeavour Mining

Q1 Results

Hiscox

Q1 Trading Statement

Lancashire Holdings

Q1 Trading Statement

Novo Nordisk*

Q1 Results

RHI Magnesita

Q1 Trading Statement

Shell*

Q1 Results

Smurfit Kappa

Q1 Trading Statement

Spectris

Q1 Trading Statement

Standard Chartered*

Q1 Results

TI Fluid Systems

Q1 Trading Statement

03-May

InterContinental Hotels Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Mondi

Q1 Trading Statement

Trainline

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Will HSBC’s exposure to China keep catching headlines?

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst

Recent HSBC results have been filled with one-off charges that need to be stripped out to get an idea of underlying performance. HSBC's focus in Asia sets it apart from many of its UK peers, but its Chinese operations have caught headlines after the group wrote down the value of its stake in Chinese bank, BoCom, by $3bn. Investors will be hoping there are no more surprise write-downs on the cards.

Having a good chunk of its income linked to US and Asian rates has helped HSBC emerge as one of the stronger performers recently.The potential for rates in the US to stay higher for longer could act as a boost to current expectations. There should also be a big cash inflow from the sale of its Canadian business which was completed in the quarter. Aside from the proposed special dividend of $0.21 per share, the capital freed up is set to help grow the core business – any details here would be welcome.

Can Coca-Cola’s revenue keep bubbling higher?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Coca-Cola served up a strong performance in 2023, with full-year organic revenue growth of 12%. This uplift came from a healthy mix of both volume growth and higher prices. And despite inflationary pressures and increased marketing spending, tight cost controls in other areas meant that underlying operating profits grew at an even faster pace of 20% last year.

In 2024, Coca-Cola expects to see organic revenue growth slow to a 6-7% range. Next week’s first-quarter results will give us an opportunity to gauge whether that’s too conservative. Continued refranchising of its bottling partners also looks set to boost the company’s profitability, and we’re keen to see just how much it’s moved the dial in the first quarter.

Apple has work to do as China sales drop by a fifth

Sophie Lund-Yates
Sophie Lund-Yates
Lead Equity Analyst

Apple’s iPhone sales have fallen by 19% in China, with the worst quarter since 2020 set to be unveiled in next week’s results. There are some broader economic reasons people may hold off from buying a new device, but there are some Apple specific causes too. This includes the technological gap between Apple and alternative brands getting smaller, meaning it’s losing market share to rivals like Huawei. One area to watch next week which will likely move the dial, is the outlook statement. Because while China has been weak for some time, other regions have been pretty robust. Signs of that continuing would go down well. This isn’t a guarantee though – we’ve heard rumblings lately of stalling demand for consumer electronics.

The more profitable Services division will also be focus. This is the real growth engine of the future and helps underpin the group’s wider ambitions.

One thing investors should be aware of is that the market’s holding Apple to very high standards. A hint of negativity could be taken quite seriously.

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Guy works as an Equity Analyst within the share research team, delivering current research and analysis on individual companies as well as broader sectors.

Article history
Published: 26th April 2024