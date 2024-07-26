Next week on the stock market

As ever, all eyes will be on cloud growth at AWS when Amazon reports second quarter results. At the group level, net sales are expected to grow 7-11% year-on-year and reach $144-149bn. For AWS specifically, investors will want to see that the reacceleration of growth over the first quarter wasn’t a one-off. AWS has a leading market position in everything data related, it should be well placed to capture a huge chunk of the demand coming from the AI wave.

There was also a strong showing from both the e-commerce and advertising segments over the first quarter, something investors will be keen to see continue. But markets were a little unhappy with the second quarter profit guidance of $10-14bn, anything toward the top end of that range would be well received.