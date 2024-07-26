Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
29-Jul
Cranswick
Q1 Trading Statement
Heineken*
Half Year Results
McDonald's*
Q2 Results
Pearson
Half Year Results
30-Jul
A G Barr
Q2 Trading Statement
Advanced Micro Devices*
Q2 Results
BP*
Half Year Results
ConvaTec Group
Half Year Results
Croda International
Half Year Results
Diageo*
Full Year Results
Fresnillo
Half Year Results
Games Workshop Group
Full Year Results
Greggs*
Half Year Results
Glencore
Half Year Production Report
Inchcape
Half Year Results
Microsoft*
Q4 Results
PayPal*
Q2 Results
Pfizer*
Q2 Results
Rio Tinto*
Half Year Results
Sage Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Spectris
Half Year Results
Standard Chartered*
Half Year Results
St James's Place
Half Year Results
Weir Group
Half Year Results
31-Jul
Endeavour Mining
Half Year Results
GSK*
Half Year Results
HSBC*
Half Year Results
Mastercard*
Q2 Results
Meta*
Q2 Results
Rathbones Group
Half Year Results
Shaftesbury Capital
Half Year Results
Taylor Wimpey*
Half Year Results
01-Aug
Anheuser-Busch Inbev*
Q2 Results
Amazon*
Q2 Results
Apple*
Q3 Results
BAE Systems*
Half Year Results
Barclays*
Half Year Results
Coats Group
Half Year Results
Elementis
Half Year Results
F&C Investment Trust
Half Year Results
Haleon*
Half Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group*
Half Year Results
Melrose
Half Year Results
Mondi
Half Year Results
Next*
Q2 Trading Statement
Rolls-Royce*
Half Year Results
Schroders
Half Year Results
Serco Group
Half Year Results
Shell*
Half Year Results
Smith & Nephew*
Half Year Results
Vesuvius
Half Year Results
Wizz Air Holdings
Q1 Results
02-Aug
Chevron*
Q2 Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Half Year Results
Intertek Group
Half Year Results
Virgin Money UK
Q3 Trading Statement
Cloud growth in focus for Amazon
As ever, all eyes will be on cloud growth at AWS when Amazon reports second quarter results. At the group level, net sales are expected to grow 7-11% year-on-year and reach $144-149bn. For AWS specifically, investors will want to see that the reacceleration of growth over the first quarter wasn’t a one-off. AWS has a leading market position in everything data related, it should be well placed to capture a huge chunk of the demand coming from the AI wave.
There was also a strong showing from both the e-commerce and advertising segments over the first quarter, something investors will be keen to see continue. But markets were a little unhappy with the second quarter profit guidance of $10-14bn, anything toward the top end of that range would be well received.
When will Microsoft’s AI copilot rollout start to yield results?
Microsoft is set to deliver fourth-quarter results next week. Investors will be hoping to see another strong showing from the cloud business, Azure. Analysts are looking for top line growth of 19.5% from Azure, which looks very achievable. Back in April, management said cloud-AI demand was outstripping supply. Despite a mammoth effort to build out compute, that supply/demand imbalance is likely to help underpin Azure growth for some time yet.
There is, of course, more to Microsoft than cloud. Eyes will be on how some of the software business lines are performing given the SaaS (software as a service) market has been softer of late. The rollout of tools like copilot is underway, but large-scale adoption will likely take some time.
Diageo hoping to serve up a strong finish to the year
Diageo served up an underwhelming set of results back in January, as the group measured a small revenue decline in the first half. Performance was held back by a weak showing in its Latin America and Caribbean region, where sales dropped 23% as customers consumed less and switched to cheaper alternatives. Because this region’s one of the group’s higher-margin markets, that saw operating profits fall more than 5% in the first half. An improvement in conditions here will be key to improving investor sentiment.
In next week’s results, we expect to hear that trading across Diageo’s other regions has fared better. Strong brand’s like Guiness, Tanqueray and Don Julio Tequilla should let the group push through price hikes, and help offset most of the impact of weaker volumes. Despite this, markets are still expecting to see revenue and operating profits fall 1% and 5% respectively.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.