Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week of 29th July 2024.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 26, 2024

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

29-Jul

Cranswick

Q1 Trading Statement

Heineken*

Half Year Results

McDonald's*

Q2 Results

Pearson

Half Year Results

30-Jul

A G Barr

Q2 Trading Statement

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q2 Results

BP*

Half Year Results

ConvaTec Group

Half Year Results

Croda International

Half Year Results

Diageo*

Full Year Results

Fresnillo

Half Year Results

Games Workshop Group

Full Year Results

Greggs*

Half Year Results

Glencore

Half Year Production Report

Inchcape

Half Year Results

Microsoft*

Q4 Results

PayPal*

Q2 Results

Pfizer*

Q2 Results

Rio Tinto*

Half Year Results

Sage Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Spectris

Half Year Results

Standard Chartered*

Half Year Results

St James's Place

Half Year Results

Weir Group

Half Year Results

31-Jul

Endeavour Mining

Half Year Results

GSK*

Half Year Results

HSBC*

Half Year Results

Mastercard*

Q2 Results

Meta*

Q2 Results

Rathbones Group

Half Year Results

Shaftesbury Capital

Half Year Results

Taylor Wimpey*

Half Year Results

01-Aug

Anheuser-Busch Inbev*

Q2 Results

Amazon*

Q2 Results

Apple*

Q3 Results

BAE Systems*

Half Year Results

Barclays*

Half Year Results

Coats Group

Half Year Results

Elementis

Half Year Results

F&C Investment Trust

Half Year Results

Haleon*

Half Year Results

London Stock Exchange Group*

Half Year Results

Melrose

Half Year Results

Mondi

Half Year Results

Next*

Q2 Trading Statement

Rolls-Royce*

Half Year Results

Schroders

Half Year Results

Serco Group

Half Year Results

Shell*

Half Year Results

Smith & Nephew*

Half Year Results

Vesuvius

Half Year Results

Wizz Air Holdings

Q1 Results

02-Aug

Chevron*

Q2 Results

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Half Year Results

Intertek Group

Half Year Results

Virgin Money UK

Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Cloud growth in focus for Amazon

As ever, all eyes will be on cloud growth at AWS when Amazon reports second quarter results. At the group level, net sales are expected to grow 7-11% year-on-year and reach $144-149bn. For AWS specifically, investors will want to see that the reacceleration of growth over the first quarter wasn’t a one-off. AWS has a leading market position in everything data related, it should be well placed to capture a huge chunk of the demand coming from the AI wave.

There was also a strong showing from both the e-commerce and advertising segments over the first quarter, something investors will be keen to see continue. But markets were a little unhappy with the second quarter profit guidance of $10-14bn, anything toward the top end of that range would be well received.

When will Microsoft’s AI copilot rollout start to yield results?

Microsoft is set to deliver fourth-quarter results next week. Investors will be hoping to see another strong showing from the cloud business, Azure. Analysts are looking for top line growth of 19.5% from Azure, which looks very achievable. Back in April, management said cloud-AI demand was outstripping supply. Despite a mammoth effort to build out compute, that supply/demand imbalance is likely to help underpin Azure growth for some time yet.

There is, of course, more to Microsoft than cloud. Eyes will be on how some of the software business lines are performing given the SaaS (software as a service) market has been softer of late. The rollout of tools like copilot is underway, but large-scale adoption will likely take some time.

Diageo hoping to serve up a strong finish to the year

Diageo served up an underwhelming set of results back in January, as the group measured a small revenue decline in the first half. Performance was held back by a weak showing in its Latin America and Caribbean region, where sales dropped 23% as customers consumed less and switched to cheaper alternatives. Because this region’s one of the group’s higher-margin markets, that saw operating profits fall more than 5% in the first half. An improvement in conditions here will be key to improving investor sentiment.

In next week’s results, we expect to hear that trading across Diageo’s other regions has fared better. Strong brand’s like Guiness, Tanqueray and Don Julio Tequilla should let the group push through price hikes, and help offset most of the impact of weaker volumes. Despite this, markets are still expecting to see revenue and operating profits fall 1% and 5% respectively.

Article history
Published: 26th July 2024