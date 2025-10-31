Next week on the stock market

Share research

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

03-Nov

Diversified Energy Company

Q3 Results

Palantir Technologies*

Q3 Results

04-Nov

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q3 Results

Associated British Foods*

Full Year Results

BP*

Q3 Results

Domino's Pizza

Q3 Results

International Workplace Group

Q3 Results

Shopify*

Q3 Results

05-Nov

Barratt Redrow*

Trading Statement

Cameco*

Q3 Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Q3 Trading Statement

J D Wetherspoon*

Q1 Trading statement

Lancashire Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

Marks and Spencer*

Half Year Results

Novo Nordisk*

Q3 Results

TP ICAP

Q3 Trading Statement

Trainline

Half Year Results

06-Nov

AstraZeneca*

Q3 Results

Auto Trader Group

Half Year Results

BT Group*

Half Year Results

Derwent London

Q3 Corporate Sales

Diageo*

Q1 Trading Statement

Harbour Energy

Trading Statement

Helios Towers

Q3 Results

HgCapital Trust

Q3 Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Trading Statement

IMI

Q3 Trading Statement

ITV*

Q3 Trading Statement

J Sainsbury*

Half Year Results

National Grid*

Half Year Results

OSB Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Prudential*

Q3 Trading Statement

RS Group

Half Year Results

Smith & Nephew*

Q3 Trading Statement

Tate & Lyle

Half Year Results

TBC Bank Group

Q3 Results

Vistry*

Q3 Trading Statement

Watches of Switzerland Group

Half Year Trading Statement

07-Nov

International Consolidated Airlines*

Q3 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Data center in focus for AMD’s third quarter

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

AMD is set to release its third-quarter results next week, with expectations of revenue around $8.7bn and a gross margin near 54%. This follows a strong second quarter, driven by robust growth in the Client and Gaming segment. Investor focus, however, remains on the data center business, which faced challenges last quarter due to US export restrictions on certain AI chips. While licenses for these exports are expected to be approved, AMD’s timeline for securing them and ramping up production remains somewhat uncertain, making this a key area to monitor.

Looking ahead, AMD’s partnership with OpenAI suggests its next-generation chips, expected next year, could be a viable option for some of AI’s largest workloads. Execution at scale remains a challenge, and any updates on this collaboration will be closely watched.

Palantir shows no signs of slowing

Palantir heads into its third-quarter earnings next week after surpassing a record $1bn in revenue last quarter, up 48% year-over-year. The US commercial business was the standout, growing 93% and now representing roughly one-third of total revenue. While growth in this segment is accelerating, there remains a substantial opportunity to capture a larger share of a massive market that is still in its early stages.

For the third quarter, markets expect a 50% rise in revenue and a 77% jump in underlying operating income, fuelled by growth in both commercial and government contracts. Palantir is clearly a high-quality business, well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for AI-driven data insights. But the stock trades at a hefty premium, leaving little room for missteps.

J Sainsbury kicks off the year strong, can momentum last?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Sainsbury’s delivered a strong start to the year, with all parts of the business performing well. Solid top-line growth and ongoing efficiency improvements show that the group isn’t resting on its laurels, but management expects profits for the current year to remain broadly flat. This outlook reflects an expected £140mn increase in costs linked to changes in employers’ National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

Looking ahead to next week’s results, we don’t think price competition has been as intense as the sector had feared at the start of the year. Helped by growing real wages, UK consumers are proving resilient. And if Sainsbury's can keep growing volumes and gaining market share, there could be room for management to upgrade its cautious full-year guidance. For the first half, the consensus points towards retail underlying operating profit of around £500mn.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

