Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
03-Nov
Diversified Energy Company
Q3 Results
Palantir Technologies*
Q3 Results
04-Nov
Advanced Micro Devices*
Q3 Results
Associated British Foods*
Full Year Results
BP*
Q3 Results
Domino's Pizza
Q3 Results
International Workplace Group
Q3 Results
Shopify*
Q3 Results
05-Nov
Barratt Redrow*
Trading Statement
Cameco*
Q3 Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Q3 Trading Statement
J D Wetherspoon*
Q1 Trading statement
Lancashire Holdings
Q3 Trading Statement
Marks and Spencer*
Half Year Results
Novo Nordisk*
Q3 Results
TP ICAP
Q3 Trading Statement
Trainline
Half Year Results
06-Nov
AstraZeneca*
Q3 Results
Auto Trader Group
Half Year Results
BT Group*
Half Year Results
Derwent London
Q3 Corporate Sales
Diageo*
Q1 Trading Statement
Harbour Energy
Trading Statement
Helios Towers
Q3 Results
HgCapital Trust
Q3 Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Trading Statement
IMI
Q3 Trading Statement
ITV*
Q3 Trading Statement
J Sainsbury*
Half Year Results
National Grid*
Half Year Results
OSB Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Prudential*
Q3 Trading Statement
RS Group
Half Year Results
Smith & Nephew*
Q3 Trading Statement
Tate & Lyle
Half Year Results
TBC Bank Group
Q3 Results
Vistry*
Q3 Trading Statement
Watches of Switzerland Group
Half Year Trading Statement
07-Nov
International Consolidated Airlines*
Q3 Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Data center in focus for AMD’s third quarter
AMD is set to release its third-quarter results next week, with expectations of revenue around $8.7bn and a gross margin near 54%. This follows a strong second quarter, driven by robust growth in the Client and Gaming segment. Investor focus, however, remains on the data center business, which faced challenges last quarter due to US export restrictions on certain AI chips. While licenses for these exports are expected to be approved, AMD’s timeline for securing them and ramping up production remains somewhat uncertain, making this a key area to monitor.
Looking ahead, AMD’s partnership with OpenAI suggests its next-generation chips, expected next year, could be a viable option for some of AI’s largest workloads. Execution at scale remains a challenge, and any updates on this collaboration will be closely watched.
Palantir shows no signs of slowing
Palantir heads into its third-quarter earnings next week after surpassing a record $1bn in revenue last quarter, up 48% year-over-year. The US commercial business was the standout, growing 93% and now representing roughly one-third of total revenue. While growth in this segment is accelerating, there remains a substantial opportunity to capture a larger share of a massive market that is still in its early stages.
For the third quarter, markets expect a 50% rise in revenue and a 77% jump in underlying operating income, fuelled by growth in both commercial and government contracts. Palantir is clearly a high-quality business, well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for AI-driven data insights. But the stock trades at a hefty premium, leaving little room for missteps.
J Sainsbury kicks off the year strong, can momentum last?
Sainsbury’s delivered a strong start to the year, with all parts of the business performing well. Solid top-line growth and ongoing efficiency improvements show that the group isn’t resting on its laurels, but management expects profits for the current year to remain broadly flat. This outlook reflects an expected £140mn increase in costs linked to changes in employers’ National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.
Looking ahead to next week’s results, we don’t think price competition has been as intense as the sector had feared at the start of the year. Helped by growing real wages, UK consumers are proving resilient. And if Sainsbury's can keep growing volumes and gaining market share, there could be room for management to upgrade its cautious full-year guidance. For the first half, the consensus points towards retail underlying operating profit of around £500mn.
