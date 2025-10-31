Next week on the stock market

AMD is set to release its third-quarter results next week, with expectations of revenue around $8.7bn and a gross margin near 54%. This follows a strong second quarter, driven by robust growth in the Client and Gaming segment. Investor focus, however, remains on the data center business, which faced challenges last quarter due to US export restrictions on certain AI chips. While licenses for these exports are expected to be approved, AMD’s timeline for securing them and ramping up production remains somewhat uncertain, making this a key area to monitor.

Looking ahead, AMD’s partnership with OpenAI suggests its next-generation chips, expected next year, could be a viable option for some of AI’s largest workloads. Execution at scale remains a challenge, and any updates on this collaboration will be closely watched.