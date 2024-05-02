Novo Nordisk – guidance raised after strong first quarter

Novo Nordisk’s first quarter results came in ahead of expectations. Sales grew by 24% to 65.3bn Danish Kroner (DKK), ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Sales growth in the US of 35% far outpaced the levels seen in international markets.

Operating profit increased by 30% to DKK 31.8bn.

Free cash flow fell from DKK 25.1bn to DKK 5.8bn reflecting higher tax payments and increased capital expenditure. Novo also spent DKK 31.4bn on dividends and share buybacks. Net debt was DKK 15.8bn compared to a net cash position of DKK 5.6bn three months earlier.

Full year sales growth is now expected to be 19-27% and operating profit growth is now expected to be 22-30%, up from 18-26% and 21-29% respectively.

