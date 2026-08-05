Novo Nordisk (Q2 Results): GLP-1 momentum drives an upgrade

Underlying sales increased by 7% before currency moves to DKK 78.5bn driven by volume growth in GLP-1 sales in both the US and International divisions, which more than offset a decrease in prices.

Operating profit was up 11% to DKK 33.4bn, while free cash flow increased 57% to DKK 42.5bn driven by operational performance and a decrease in capital expenditure.

Net debt fell by DKK 8.9bn in the first half to DKK 86.5bn after DKK 41.2bn was returned to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends.

Both adjusted sales and operating profit growth guidance has been raised to between -6% and 0%

The shares fell 4.1% in early trading.

DKK = Danish Kroner

Our view

HL view to follow.