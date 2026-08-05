Share research

Novo Nordisk (Q2 Results): GLP-1 momentum drives an upgrade

Novo Nordisk’s sales have bounced back in the second quarter, with upgrades to both sales and profit guidance.
Novo Nordisk logo on the side of their offices
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Aug 5, 2026

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Underlying sales increased by 7% before currency moves to DKK 78.5bn driven by volume growth in GLP-1 sales in both the US and International divisions, which more than offset a decrease in prices.

Operating profit was up 11% to DKK 33.4bn, while free cash flow increased 57% to DKK 42.5bn driven by operational performance and a decrease in capital expenditure.

Net debt fell by DKK 8.9bn in the first half to DKK 86.5bn after DKK 41.2bn was returned to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends.

Both adjusted sales and operating profit growth guidance has been raised to between -6% and 0%

The shares fell 4.1% in early trading.

DKK = Danish Kroner

Our view

HL view to follow.

Novo Nordisk key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 5th August 2026