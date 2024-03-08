Novo Nordisk – valuation soars on early clinical data for amycretin

Novo Nordisk has disclosed details of early-stage clinical trial results for its novel oral treatment, amycretin. This not only increases the body’s production of the GLP-1 hormone, like some of Novo’s existing treatments, but also another hormone, Amylin. The data from the Phase 1 trial suggested an average weight loss of 13.1% after 12 weeks and a safety profile in line with existing treatments.

The company expects to close the $11bn acquisition of three medicine bottling sites from contract development and manufacturing firm Catalent this year, with a view to expanding manufacturing capacity.

The shares closed up 9.0% on the day.

Our view

HL view to follow.