Nvidia (Q1 Results): broad beat, strong guidance

First-quarter revenue rose 85% to $81.6bn ($78.9bn expected). That was driven by record revenue in the Data Centre segment rising 92% to $75.2bn, highlighting continued demand for AI hardware.
Underlying operating profit rose 147% to $53.8bn ($51.7bn expected), reflecting both strong volume growth and margin strength.
Free cash flow increased to $48.6bn, up 86%. Net cash, including leases, was $68.2bn at the end of the quarter. The Board has approved an additional $80bn onto the existing share buyback program and a dividend increase from $0.01 to $0.25 per share.
Second-quarter revenue is expected to be around $91.0bn, excluding China.
The shares are down 0.9% in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Nvidia key facts
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