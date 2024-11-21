NVIDIA: Q3 results and Q4 guidance ahead of forecasts

NVIDIA’s third-quarter revenue grew 94% to $35.1bn, largely driven by a 112% uplift in Data Center sales, although all divisions were in positive territory. Underlying operating profit was up 101% to $23.3bn.
In the fourth quarter, NVIDIA expects revenues to land within 2% of $37.5bn, compared to forecasts of $37.1bn. Underlying gross margin guidance of around 73.5% is a little below the 75% seen in the quarter just reported.
The company noted certain supply constraints and expects demand for its Blackwell chips to exceed supply for several quarters in the next financial year.
Free cash flow rose from $7.0bn to $16.8bn. Net cash stood at $30.2bn.
NVIDIA returned $11.2bn to shareholders over the quarter, mainly through share buybacks.
The shares fell 2.5% in after-hours trading.
[object Object]
HL view to follow.
NVIDIA key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.