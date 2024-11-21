Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

NVIDIA: Q3 results and Q4 guidance ahead of forecasts

AI titan NVIDIA has doubled both data center revenue and operating profit in the third quarter.
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Nov 21, 2024

NVIDIA’s third-quarter revenue grew 94% to $35.1bn, largely driven by a 112% uplift in Data Center sales, although all divisions were in positive territory. Underlying operating profit was up 101% to $23.3bn.

In the fourth quarter, NVIDIA expects revenues to land within 2% of $37.5bn, compared to forecasts of $37.1bn. Underlying gross margin guidance of around 73.5% is a little below the 75% seen in the quarter just reported.

The company noted certain supply constraints and expects demand for its Blackwell chips to exceed supply for several quarters in the next financial year.

Free cash flow rose from $7.0bn to $16.8bn. Net cash stood at $30.2bn.

NVIDIA returned $11.2bn to shareholders over the quarter, mainly through share buybacks.

The shares fell 2.5% in after-hours trading.

HL view to follow.

NVIDIA key facts

Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

