NVIDIA: Q3 results and Q4 guidance ahead of forecasts

NVIDIA’s third-quarter revenue grew 94% to $35.1bn, largely driven by a 112% uplift in Data Center sales, although all divisions were in positive territory. Underlying operating profit was up 101% to $23.3bn.

In the fourth quarter, NVIDIA expects revenues to land within 2% of $37.5bn, compared to forecasts of $37.1bn. Underlying gross margin guidance of around 73.5% is a little below the 75% seen in the quarter just reported.

The company noted certain supply constraints and expects demand for its Blackwell chips to exceed supply for several quarters in the next financial year.

Free cash flow rose from $7.0bn to $16.8bn. Net cash stood at $30.2bn.

NVIDIA returned $11.2bn to shareholders over the quarter, mainly through share buybacks.

The shares fell 2.5% in after-hours trading.

