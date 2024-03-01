Pearson – profits rise, buyback increased

Pearson’s underlying sales grew 5% to £3.7bn for the full year. Growth was led by Assessment & Qualifications and English Language Learning, with the former benefiting from new contract wins and price increases. Virtual Learning sales fell 20%, largely as a result of previously announced losses of contracts.
Underlying operating profit rose 31% to £573mn. This was driven by sales growth and £120mn of cost cuts, helping the associated margin rise 3.7 percentage points.
Free cash flow improved from £222mn to £387mn. Net debt increased from £557mn to £744mn at year-end.
In 2024, the group expects underlying sales to grow and underlying operating profits to be in line with current market expectations of £615mn.
A final dividend of 15.7p per share has been announced, taking the full-year total to 22.7p, up 5.6%. Pearson intends to extend the current £300mn share buyback programme by a further £200mn.
The shares rose 2.7% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Pearson key facts
