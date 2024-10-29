Pfizer: Q3 revenue beat, guidance upgraded

Pfizer’s third-quarter revenue grew 32% to $17.7bn, well ahead of market expectations. The positive surprise was driven by sales of COVID products (Paxlovid and Comirnaty), including a one-off adjustment for Paxlovid sales to the US government.

Excluding these two COVID products, revenue grew 14% to $13.6bn, helped by the Seagen acquisition and strong demand for the Vyndaqel family of anti-inflammatory medicines.

Pfizer saw “significant” free cash flow in the period, helped by robust cash generation from operations and around $3.5bn of net proceeds from the sale of its Haleon stake.

Full-year revenue guidance has been raised by $1.5bn at the midpoint, to a range of $61.0-64.0bn. Underlying earnings per share guidance has been raised by 11.8% at the midpoint, to $2.75-2.95.

The shares rose 1.4% in pre-market trading.

