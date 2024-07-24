Reckitt – solid half, major strategy update

Reckitt reported first-half net revenue of £7.2bn, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 0.8%. This was driven by 2.1% higher average selling prices offset by a 1.3% drop in volumes. Underlying operating profit fell 4.9% to £1.7bn but was ahead of expectations.
Free cash flow improved by 8.3% to £821mn, and net debt ended the period at £8.1bn, up £794mn from the start of the year.
An interim dividend of 80.4 pence has been recommended, and a new £1bn buyback is expected to be completed over the coming 12 months.
Due to extreme weather conditions impacting the Nutrition business, full-year like-for-like revenue growth is now expected to be between 1-3%, from 2-4%.
Reckitt will look to sell several ‘non-core’ home care brands that generated around £1.9bn in revenue last year. Options are also being considered for the US Mead Johnson business. Cost reduction targets have been accelerated, now aiming for a 3% drop in fixed costs by the end of 2027.
The shares rose 4.1% in early trading.
Our view
Reckitt key facts
