Reckitt – US subsidiary loses court battle

Reckitt, through its US subsidiary Mead Johnson, has been ordered to pay $60mn by an Illinois court in a case against its infant baby formula. Mead Johnson has said it would appeal the decision.
There are in the region of 160 further lawsuits relating to similar issues that are still pending.
Reckitt has not previously set aside any specific provisions in anticipation of losing these cases.
The shares fell 12.3% during trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
