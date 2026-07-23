RELX (HY Results): solid results

First-half revenue came in at £4.9bn (as expected), reflecting underlying growth of 7% as all four business areas contributed to the uplift.
Underlying adjusted operating profit rose 9% to £1.7bn, with margins improving from 34.8% to 35.5%.
Free cash flow was broadly flat at £1.2bn, and net debt increased from £7.4bn to £8.7bn.
The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook and expects another year of “strong” underlying growth in revenue and operating profit.
The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
RELX key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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