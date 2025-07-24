Share research

RELX: strong first half results

RELX delivered a robust set of first half results with broad based growth seen across the business.
Relx - solid Q3 sees full year outlook intact
Published Jul 24, 2025

0%
RELX reported half-year revenue of £4.7bn, as expected, with underlying growth of 7% as all business areas contributing to the uplift.

Legal had the fastest growth at 9% helped by strong renewals, and new business. The largest division, Scientific, Technical & Medical grew 5%, supported by AI momentum and strong research submissions.

Underlying operating profit rose 9% to £1.7bn.

Net debt increased from £7.0bn to £7.4bn. Free cash flow was £154m higher, at £1.6bn. Three acquisitions were completed for a total consideration of £262mn.

The group expects ‘’strong’’ underlying growth in revenue and operating profit for the year.

The interim dividend has been raised by 7% to 18.2p. At the time of the announcement, the ongoing £1.5bn buyback had £425mn left to go, with aims to complete by the end of the year.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

Article history
Published: 24th July 2025