RELX: strong first half results

RELX reported half-year revenue of £4.7bn, as expected, with underlying growth of 7% as all business areas contributing to the uplift.
Legal had the fastest growth at 9% helped by strong renewals, and new business. The largest division, Scientific, Technical & Medical grew 5%, supported by AI momentum and strong research submissions.
Underlying operating profit rose 9% to £1.7bn.
Net debt increased from £7.0bn to £7.4bn. Free cash flow was £154m higher, at £1.6bn. Three acquisitions were completed for a total consideration of £262mn.
The group expects ‘’strong’’ underlying growth in revenue and operating profit for the year.
The interim dividend has been raised by 7% to 18.2p. At the time of the announcement, the ongoing £1.5bn buyback had £425mn left to go, with aims to complete by the end of the year.
The shares were flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
RELX key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
