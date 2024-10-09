Rio Tinto: deal agreed to buy $6.7bn lithium business

Rio Tinto has agreed terms to buy Arcadium Lithium for $5.85 per share. That represents a 90% premium to Arcadium's closing price of $3.08 per share on 4 October 2024 and values the business at approximately $6.7bn.

Rio expects to allocate around 5% of its $10bn investment budget across 2025 and 2026 to Arcadium's growth projects.

The deal requires standard approvals, including from Arcadium’s shareholders, and is expected to close in mid-2025.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

