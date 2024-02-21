Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Rio Tinto – full-year results broadly as expected

Rio Tinto reported a 3% drop in full-year revenue to $54.0bn.
Matt Britzman
Published Feb 21, 2024

0%
Rio Tinto reported a 3% drop in full-year revenue to $54.0bn. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 9% to $23.9bn, broadly in line with consensus. The drop in both revenue and profit was driven by lower prices and higher costs, offset by better volumes.

Iron ore costs are expected to tick high in 2024, driven by inflation and work on the mines. Copper costs are expected to fall given higher volumes. All major projects remain on track.

Free cash flow fell 15% to $ 7.7bn and net debt was broadly stable at $4.2bn.

The board announced a dividend of $4.35, down 12%. That reflects a 60% payout ratio, at the top end of the guided range.

The shares fell 1.8% in early trading.

