Rio Tinto (HY Results): metal prices boost profits

First half revenue grew 15% to $31.0bn helped by a 3% increase in production and favourable commodity prices.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 28% to $14.8bn, helped by strong pricing and efficiency gains, though this was slightly worse than expected. Iron ore profits dipped by 1%, also coming in below expectations, but this was more than offset by growth elsewhere. Copper was the stand-out, with profits up 84% and ahead of expectations.

Free cash flow rose 75% to $3.8bn largely due to operational performance. Net debt fell 2% to $14.1bn. The interim dividend was raised 43% to $2.11 per share.

Operational guidance for 2026 was broadly unchanged although the expected tax rate has been reduced.

The shares were up 2.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.