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Rio Tinto (HY Results): metal prices boost profits

Rio Tinto’s had another period of strong profit growth with a small dip in Iron Ore returns being eclipsed by strong performances elsewhere.
Rio Tinto logo.jpg
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jul 29, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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First half revenue grew 15% to $31.0bn helped by a 3% increase in production and favourable commodity prices.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 28% to $14.8bn, helped by strong pricing and efficiency gains, though this was slightly worse than expected. Iron ore profits dipped by 1%, also coming in below expectations, but this was more than offset by growth elsewhere. Copper was the stand-out, with profits up 84% and ahead of expectations.

Free cash flow rose 75% to $3.8bn largely due to operational performance. Net debt fell 2% to $14.1bn. The interim dividend was raised 43% to $2.11 per share.

Operational guidance for 2026 was broadly unchanged although the expected tax rate has been reduced.

The shares were up 2.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Rio Tinto key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 29th July 2026