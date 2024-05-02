Shell - $3.5bn buyback announced after Q1 beat

Shell’s first quarter revenue fell from $87.0bn to $72.5bn, with declines in all divisions except upstream.

Consequently, underlying earnings fell by 15.5% to $7.7bn, but came in well ahead of expectations.

Free cash flow of $9.8bn was broadly flat reflecting improved cash conversion of operating profits. Net debt fell from $44.2bn to $40.5bn.

Shell increased the quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.34 and launched a further $3.5bn buyback, to be completed by 1 August.

Second quarter guidance suggests that production in the Integrated Gas and Upstream divisions will be down a little quarter on quarter as a result of scheduled maintenance.

The shares were up 1.3% following the announcement.

Our view

