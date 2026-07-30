Shell (Q2 Results): billion-dollar beat

Second-quarter revenue was up 45% to $94.7bn with strong growth seen in all divisions.
Adjusted earnings increased 128% to $9.8bn ($8.8bn expected) helped by strong pricing, efficiency savings and strong results from trading and optimisation.
Free cash flow nearly trebled to $17.5bn largely through operational performance but also reduced capital spending. Net debt fell $10,9bn from the previous quarter to $41.8bn.
The interim dividend was up 9% to $0.3906 per share, and Shell announced a quarterly buyback of $3.0bn plus a further $1.2bn deferred from the previous quarter.
In the third quarter, Integrated Gas production is expected to rebound sharply, though LNG volumes and trading results are expected to fall. Upstream production and Chemicals & Products trading are both expected to weaken.
The shares rose 1.6% in early trading.
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Shell key facts
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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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